Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Oklahoma!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Oklahoma:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Lance Marsh Oklahoma City University 17%

Emily Heugatter University of Central Oklahoma 15%

Greg White University of Central Oklahoma 12%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Dance Unlimited 43%

Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy 31%

The Studio of The Sooner Theatre 13%

Best Ensemble

BRIGHT STAR - Choctaw High School - 2020 19%

TRIBES - University of Central Oklahoma - 2019 14%

NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 7%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Empire Slice House OKC 29%

The Mule 14%

Museum Cafe 9%

Best Theatre Staff

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 39%

Pollard Theatre Company 15%

OKC Rep 11%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy 37%

Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 21%

The Studio of The Sooner Theatre 16%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jeffrey Meek - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 15%

Jenny Rottmayer - EVITA - Upstage Theatre - 2019 14%

Jeffrey Meek - HELLO, DOLLY! - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2018 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Ryan Steer - NINE - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 22%

Tatum Grace Ludlam - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 21%

Kaylene Snarsky - ROCK OF AGES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2017 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Ashley Wells - HELLO, DOLLY! - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2018 15%

Greg White - NINE - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 14%

Ashley Wells - ROCK OF AGES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2017 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Emily Heugatter - TRIBES - University of Central Oklahoma - 2019 30%

Jerome Stevenson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 23%

Ronn Burton - THOSE WHO LIE BEYOND - 19th Century Hound / Factory Obscura - 2018 9%

Favorite Social Media

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 53%

Pollard Theatre Company 18%

The Sooner Theatre 10%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Adam Chamberlin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 14%

Christina Watanabe - RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 12%

Helena Kuukka - NEWSIES - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 12%

Most Improved Theatre Company

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2014 37%

The Boom OKC - 2020 27%

3rd Act Theatre - 2020 12%

Original Script Of The Decade

Adam LaPorte - THE BASEBALL PLAY - Oklahoma City University - 2019 27%

Jared Blount - BASKET CASE - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival - 2020 15%

Ruth Charnay - THE OKLAHOMA CITY PROJECT - OKC Rep - 2020 13%

Performer Of The Decade

Gavin Drew - TRIBES - University of Central Oklahoma - 2019 12%

Matthew Alvin Brown - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2017 10%

Taylor Ratliff - CABARET - University of Oklahoma - 2019 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 13%

HAIR - OKC Rep / University of Central Oklahoma Co-Production - 2019 9%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Upstage Theatre - 2018 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 26%

RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 18%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Pollard Theatre Company - 2018 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

Kim Powers - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 14%

Ben Hall - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 11%

Jerome Stevenson - AMERICAN IDIOT - Pollard Theatre Company - 2016 10%

Sound Design of the Decade

Jerome Stevenson - AMERICAN IDIOT - Pollard Theatre Company - 2020 40%

Steve Emerson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 24%

Nicholas Poss - EURYDICE - University of Central Oklahoma - 2017 16%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 52%

Pollard Theatre Company 14%

OKC Rep 11%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Allied Arts 47%

Oklahoma Arts Council 45%

Armstrong Bank 4%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 41%

BASKET CASE - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival - 2020 27%

MOONGLOW - 3rd Act Theatre - 2020 13%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Audra McDonald - AN EVENING WITH Audra McDonald - OKC Rep - 2017 19%

Collin O'Neill - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 9%

Laura Himes - SHE LOVES ME - The Bethany Stage - 2019 9%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Vicki Worster 26%

Cassi Selby 22%

Matthew Percival 18%

Related Articles