The McKnight Center Announces 2020-2021 Season Updates

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts' postponed 2020-2021 Season will begin in March 2021, with additional revisions to the event calendar and added health and safety precautions.

Most notably, performances will offer two showtimes to accommodate current season ticket holders in a socially distanced format. Each performance will last about one hour with no intermission. Face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be required at all times while in The McKnight Center.

"Over the past months we've been in constant contact with our scheduled artists, agents and managers, who have all graciously agreed to present double performances for our audience," said Mark Blakeman, Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director of The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts. "The increased number of performances will provide our guests with the same incredible live concert experience they expect from The McKnight Center with the added safety of social distancing. We're so grateful to these internationally acclaimed performers for their willingness to approach the season with flexibility, which allows us to continue to present exceptional art during these difficult and unique times."

All performances will be presented as socially distanced events to comply with safety guidelines determined by the Centers for Disease Control. Ticket holders will be seated in pods based on their household with 6 feet of distance between each seating pod. The box office will begin contacting ticket holders this week to determine their preference in showtimes.

"For the last several months, we've worked to find creative solutions that give our guests access to world-class art and a safe entertainment environment. Last fall The McKnight Center presented dozens of safe, socially distanced events," said Blakeman. "We hosted pianist and Beethoven scholar Jonathan Biss in socially distanced concerts, small student ensembles from OSU's Greenwood School of Music, watched classic holiday movies during our new 'McKnight at the Movies' series, and held free yoga classes in our outdoor plaza. We feel confident that we can continue to safely hold events in the new year and are excited to welcome our audience back to The McKnight Center to experience live performances again."

Due to reduced seating capacity all events are currently sold out. Tickets may become available if social gathering restrictions are lifted. Those interested in attending are encouraged to contact the box office to be placed on a waiting list in the event tickets become available.

For more information about performances, times, and dates, visit mcknightcenter.org.