"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: Oklahoma City University Celebrates 75th Opera Season
OCU Opera Turns 75: Sopranos Take Center Stage in Nov. 20-22 Gala
Oklahoma City University's 75th Anniversary Opera Gala brings operatic heroines to the stage Nov. 20-22, celebrating the nation's longest-running campus-based opera and music theater program.
The anniversary production salutes 75 consecutive seasons of OCU's award-winning Oklahoma Opera and Music Theater Company with a greatest hits selection from some of history's favorite operas: Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata," Gaetano Donizetti's "Lucia di Lammermoor" and Giacomo Puccini's "La Rondine." Each act centers on legendary operatic sopranos, Violetta, Lucia and Magda, living on the edge of hope and tragedy.
Serving as on-stage host, director David Herendeen will bridge cast transitions from a fireside setup, sharing the dramatic, controversial histories of the stories and composers themselves. "Verdi, Donizetti and Puccini were the rock stars of their era," Herendeen said. "Opera was the original blockbuster entertainment. It delivered the chills, the emotions and the gargantuan spectacle."
Herendeen said the acts will showcase OCU's dual-genre philosophy, which pairs the vocal stamina of traditional opera with the storytelling skills of musical theater. The program has launched high-profile alumni including Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O'Hara, Leona Mitchell and current "Phantom of the Opera" lead Isaiah Bailey. Internationally acclaimed soprano Sarah Coburn has returned to OCU this fall as resident artist and is working with emerging sopranos on the Opera Gala roles.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. Nov. 22. A free director's talk will be held 30 minutes before curtain. Tickets are available online at okcu.edu/tickets or by calling 405-208-5227.
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