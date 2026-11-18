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Oklahoma City University's 75th Anniversary Opera Gala brings operatic heroines to the stage Nov. 20-22, celebrating the nation's longest-running campus-based opera and music theater program.

The anniversary production salutes 75 consecutive seasons of OCU's award-winning Oklahoma Opera and Music Theater Company with a greatest hits selection from some of history's favorite operas: Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata," Gaetano Donizetti's "Lucia di Lammermoor" and Giacomo Puccini's "La Rondine." Each act centers on legendary operatic sopranos, Violetta, Lucia and Magda, living on the edge of hope and tragedy.

Serving as on-stage host, director David Herendeen will bridge cast transitions from a fireside setup, sharing the dramatic, controversial histories of the stories and composers themselves. "Verdi, Donizetti and Puccini were the rock stars of their era," Herendeen said. "Opera was the original blockbuster entertainment. It delivered the chills, the emotions and the gargantuan spectacle."

Herendeen said the acts will showcase OCU's dual-genre philosophy, which pairs the vocal stamina of traditional opera with the storytelling skills of musical theater. The program has launched high-profile alumni including Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O'Hara, Leona Mitchell and current "Phantom of the Opera" lead Isaiah Bailey. Internationally acclaimed soprano Sarah Coburn has returned to OCU this fall as resident artist and is working with emerging sopranos on the Opera Gala roles.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. Nov. 22. A free director's talk will be held 30 minutes before curtain. Tickets are available online at okcu.edu/tickets or by calling 405-208-5227.

The race is on for the Oklahoma Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Lawton Community Theatre 15% 2 COME FROM AWAY Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Stage 405 9% 4 OLIVER! Lawton Community Theatre 8% 5 SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Lawton Community Theatre 8% Best Play 1 NOISES OFF Lawton Community Theatre 19% 2 JULIUS CAESAR Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 12% 3 THE TEMPEST Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 10% 4 A TERRITORIAL CHRISTMAS CAROL Pollard Theatre Company 8% 5 WITCH Theater Tulsa 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Lawton Community Theatre 29% 2 Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 17% 3 Carpenter Square Theatre 10% 4 Stage 405 8% 5 Storyteller Theatre OKC 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alyssa Martinez - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Lawton Community Theatre 12% 2 Maurice Quintel - RENT OKC Parks & Recreation 8% 3 Emeri Golden - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Lawton Community Theatre 8% 4 Amber Hillhouse - NEXT TO NORMAL Stage 405 6% 5 Connor Irwin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Stage 405 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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