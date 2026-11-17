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Oklahoma Shakespeare invites audiences to celebrate the holidays with three distinctive seasonal experiences that blend storytelling, tradition, community, and festive cheer. This year's holiday offerings include the return of the productions An Actor's Carol and Jane Austen's Christmas Cracker, as well as the fundraising event Tea & Tidings with Jane Austen.

Together, these events offer audiences multiple ways to experience the magic of the season while supporting Oklahoma Shakespeare's artistic and educational mission.

A Dickens Classic Reimagined: An Actor's Carol

Returning for its third season, An Actor's Carol transforms Charles Dickens' timeless A Christmas Carol through the boundless imagination of a single performer. Adapted for the stage by David Weber, Tim Blewitt, and Zach Hilbun, this inventive reimagining blends physical comedy, theatrical invention, clowning, and heartfelt storytelling, inviting audiences on a magical journey through Christmases past, present, and yet to come.

Set among a stage filled with memory-laden props and theatrical surprises, the production follows a lone Clown who summons the entire world of Dickens' beloved story, bringing its characters, ghosts, and lessons vividly to life. Equal parts humorous and moving, the production has quickly become a favorite holiday tradition for audiences of all ages. The production features David Weber in the role of the Clown, with lighting design and technical operation by Charli Mai Henn.

Step Inside Austen's World with Jane Austen's Christmas Cracker

Now celebrating its ninth season, Jane Austen's Christmas Cracker returns to Oklahoma Shakespeare's Indoor Studio Theatre with its signature blend of Regency romance, music, laughter, and holiday merriment.

Hosted by Jane Austen and her sister Cassandra, the immersive holiday celebration invites guests into a candlelit Christmas gathering where beloved characters from Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, and Emma mingle, dance, and discover romance. Audience members are encouraged to join in Regency dances, sing Christmas carols, enjoy Braum's ice cream and treats, and become part of the festivities themselves.

Written and directed by Erin Woods, the production has become one of Oklahoma Shakespeare's most beloved annual events, welcoming generations of theatre lovers, Austen enthusiasts, and families seeking a uniquely festive holiday experience.

Cast

Emma Cox as Jane Austen

Sydney Wehmeyer as Cassandra Austen

Charli Mai Henn as Elizabeth Bennet

Andrew Smith as Mr. Darcy

Lindsey Newell as Elinor Dashwood

Madelyn Larcom as Marianne Dashwood

Joshua Powell as Edward Ferrars

Andrew Cohoon as Colonel Brandon

Erin Nicole Thompson as Emma Woodhouse

Katigan Barksdale as George Knightley

Dalten Hall as Philip Elton

Zaneen Fletcher-Hall as Mrs. Bennet

Lily Marsh as Lydia Bennet

Bethany Woemmel as Mary Bennet

Georgia Lance and Paxton Kliewer as Swings

Creative Team

Erin Woods, Director & Playwright

Tyler Woods, Producer & Executive Artistic Director

Paxton Kliewer, Assistant Director

Jason Estala, Costume Designer

Henri Bailey, Director of Operations & Scenic Design

Andrew Landrith, Scenic Design

Alexander Sovronsky, Musician & Composer

Amanda Lee, Music Director

Rebekah Valencia, Choreographer

Charli Mai Henn, Lighting Designer

Jasmine Flowers, Stage Manager

Emily Fisher, Wardrobe Lead

An Elegant Holiday Fundraiser: Tea & Tidings with Jane Austen

For those looking to extend the experience, Oklahoma Shakespeare will also present Tea & Tidings with Jane Austen, a festive Regency-inspired brunch fundraiser benefiting the organization's artistic and educational programming.

Guests will enjoy an elegant chef-prepared meal, tea service, sparkling refreshments, and special appearances from members of the cast of Jane Austen's Christmas Cracker. Designed as an intimate celebration of the season, the event combines holiday hospitality with opportunities to support the future of Oklahoma Shakespeare. The brunch experience also features a special holiday keepsake.

Proceeds from Tea & Tidings help sustain the organization's productions, educational initiatives, and community programming throughout the year. Seating is limited.

Celebrating the Season Through Storytelling

'These events reflect everything we love about the holidays: gathering together, sharing great stories, celebrating tradition, and creating lasting memories,' said Tyler Woods, Executive Artistic Director of Oklahoma Shakespeare. 'Whether audiences join us for Dickens, Austen, Tea & Tidings, or all three, we hope they'll find joy, wonder, and connection this season.'

Tickets for all holiday events are available now.

For more information and tickets, visit www.okshakes.org.

About Oklahoma Shakespeare

For more than four decades, Oklahoma Shakespeare has created bold, imaginative theatrical experiences that inspire, entertain, and connect audiences through timeless stories, innovative new works, and educational programming. Through professional productions, community engagement, and arts education initiatives, Oklahoma Shakespeare enriches the cultural life of central Oklahoma while making great storytelling accessible to audiences of all ages.







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