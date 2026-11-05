OUT OF MIND Musical From New Zealand to Be Staged by World Stage Theatre Company

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World Stage Theatre Company will present Out of Mind, an original musical from New Zealand by Deborah Steele & Julianne Parkinson directed by Eryn Wilson-Collins, presented November 13–22, 2026, at the World Stage Theatre Studio, 1130 S. Harvard Avenue in Tulsa.

Filled with original music and heartfelt storytelling, Out of Mind is a powerful and deeply moving one-act musical that explores life inside New Zealand's Tokanui Mental Hospital during the 1950s. Through the intertwined stories of patients and caregivers, the musical examines mental health, treatment, identity, and the human need for compassion and understanding.

The production previously represented New Zealand at the 2025 Mondial du Théâtre international theatre festival in Monaco. Its arrival in Tulsa is part of World Stage's Global Guests initiative, which brings International Artists and unique theatrical perspectives to Oklahoma audiences.

As part of World Stage's ninth season, Stories of the Mind and Other Matters, Out of Mind continues the company's exploration of mental health and the stories that connect us across cultures and generations.

'International theatre reminds us that while our cultures and experiences may differ, the emotions that connect us are universal,' said Kelli McLoud-Schingen, founder and Artistic Director of World Stage Theatre Company. 'Bringing Out of Mind from New Zealand to Tulsa gives our audiences an opportunity to experience an important story from another part of the world while recognizing our shared humanity.'

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