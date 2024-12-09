Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Oklahoma Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Hui Cha Poos - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 30%

Vincent Sandoval - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 20%

Abby Morris-Sherman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 16%

Cassie Abate - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

Ellie Valdez - SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 12%

Michelle Rambo - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 9%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeffrey Meek - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 21%

Jeffrey Meek - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 14%

Patrick Towne/ Jenny Rottmayer - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Kristy Johnson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Poteet Theatre 10%

Phoebe Westbrooks - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 8%

Anwen Wenger - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 8%

Brenna Wickstrom - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 8%

Brenna Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

Annette Cook - SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 7%

Christine Lanning - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Jewel Box Theatre 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ashley Wells - JERSEY BOYS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

Patrick Towne - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

Lyn Cramer - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 14%

Collin Andrulonis - INTO THE WOODS - Poteet Theatre OKC 12%

Brian Cheslik & Michael Baron - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Timothy Stewart - SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 10%

Cameron King - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 8%

Suzanne Richtal - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 8%

Maggie Watson - GODSPELL - Cheyanne Marie Enterprises 5%



Best Direction Of A Play

Michael Baron - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 18%

Brenna Wickstrom - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 15%

Anne Steele - EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

Brenna Wickstrom - LITTLE WOMEN: A HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

Jerome stevenson - WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Pollard theatre 6%

Erin woods - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the park 5%

Terry Veal - FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 5%

Acadia Barrengos - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 5%

Isaiah Williams - THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES - Oklahoma Children's Theatre 4%

Kris Kuss - 7 STORIES - 3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

Billie Thrash - A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

denise hughes - ON GOLDEN POND - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Rodney Brazil - INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Brenna Wickstrom - FAIRYTALE FARMS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Christine Jolly - 12 ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Justice & Brenna Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Justice Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Justice Wickstrom - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 2%

Jamie Brewster - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 11%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 10%

MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

RENT - Southern Plains Productions 5%

FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - poteet 4%

WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Pollard theatre 4%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 4%

GODSPELL - Cheyanne Marie Enterprises 3%

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 3%

CABARET - Sooner Theatre 2%

FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

CATS - Sooner Theatre 2%

INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

12 ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Annie Weigand - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 25%

Bree Perez - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 22%

Patrick Towne/ Brett Rottmayer - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 17%

Ivy Walker - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 13%

Justice Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 10%

Mikie Gillmore - THE WONDER - 3rd Act Theatre Company 8%

Bree Perez - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Andrews Rodgers - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 32%

David Andrews Rodgers - JERSEY BOYS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 23%

Mervin Tay - CATS - Sooner Theatre 19%

Jordan Andrews - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

Jordan Andrews - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 13%



Best Musical

CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 12%

FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

JERSEY BOYS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

CABARET - Sooner Theatre 8%

INTO THE WOODS - Poteet Theatre 8%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 7%

RENT - Southern Plains Productions 7%

SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 5%

GODSPELL - Cheyanne Marie Enterprises 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Dan Tibbs - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 14%

Adrianna Hicks - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Kaylie Fitzpatrick - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

Amber Hillhouse - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Taylor Reich - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 5%

Megan Montgomery - SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 5%

Tyson Woodard - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre 4%

Lance Overdoff - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Poteet Theatre 4%

Joe DiBello - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 4%

Jenny Rader - INTO THE WOODS - Poteet Theatre 4%

Eliana dobey - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Robin Robinson - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Trey Harrington - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

MK Mackey - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Taylor Reich - CABARET - Sooner Theatre 3%

Paige Cain - INTO THE WOODS - Poteet Theatre 3%

Sandra Mae Frank - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Logan Wright - RENT - southern plains productions 2%

Aidan Joyce - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 2%

Dustin Boatwright - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Heath Jones - CABARET - Sooner Theatre 2%

Dustin Boatwright - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Mervin Primeaux O'Bryant - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Maya Lagerstam - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 1%

Maggie Sherman - CATS - Sooner Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

D Lance Marsh - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 17%

Dylan Howard - DIARY OF ANN FRANK - Storyteller OKC 17%

Connor Irwin - EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Cam Taylor - 7 STORIES - 3rd Act Theatre Company 7%

Tiffany Tuggle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 6%

Wil Rogers - TWELFTH NIGHT - Oklahoma Shakespeare 4%

Doug Monson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

Susan riley - WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Pollard Theatre 3%

Maggie Watson - LITTLE WOMEN: A HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Taylor Reich - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Sydney Wehmeyer - EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Evan Goebel - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation 3%

Daniel Thompson - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Ed Spinelli - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

denise hughes - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Joe DiBello - 12 ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Paxton Kliewer - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 2%

Lilli Bassett - FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

Rob May - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Lilli Bassett - MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

Rob May - FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

Don Taylor - A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Lily Bassett - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

katy hayes - ON GOLDEN POND - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

Kevin Welfare - INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 23%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 18%

EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

LITTLE WOMEN: A HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE - Storyteller Theatre OKC 8%

DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 7%

WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Pollard Theatre 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 6%

FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 5%

INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

12 ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

7 STORIES - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

ON GOLDEN POND - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

FAIRYTALE FARMS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Koch - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 26%

Justice Wickstrom - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 21%

Stephanie Busing - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 18%

Ben Hall - MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS - Carpenter Square Theatre 16%

Justice Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 11%

Leo Murphy - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 8%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Corey Ray - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 28%

Justice Wickstrom - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 20%

Jacob Henry - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 15%

Brett Rottmayer - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

Justice Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 13%

Brett Rottmayer - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 12%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Cassie Magrath - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 18%

Ashley Mandanas - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 18%

Kaylie Fitzpatrick - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

Isaiah Williams - RENT - Southern plains Productions 9%

Ashley mandanas - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Baylee Fitzgerald - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Jerome Stevenson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Janna Carr - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Jessica Cajina - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 5%

Ariana Sophia - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 5%

Ellie Ritchal - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Poteet Theatre 5%

Lexi Windsor - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Krissy Lemon - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Gregor Lopez - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ronn Burton - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 15%

Hannah Dedmon - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 8%

Dylan Howard - FAIRYTALE FARMS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

Stephanie Hensen - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

Kevin Wellfare - EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

David Burkhart - BEN BUTLER - Carpenter Square Theatre 7%

Bellah Crawford - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 6%

Ariana Sophia - JANE AUSTEN’S CHRISTMAS CRACKER - Oklahoma Shakespeare 5%

Mikala Novitsky - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 5%

joe kelley - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

Joe Kelley - MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS - Carpenter Square Theatre 4%

Ed Spinelli - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

Connor Marshall - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

Grace Parker - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Alix Golden - INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Ed Spinelli - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

katy hayes - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Alix Golden - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Ian Clinton - A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Laurie Blankenship - MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

joe kelley - ON GOLDEN POND - Jewel Box Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 17%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

FAIRYTALE FARMS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 15%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Poteet Theatre 12%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

ROCK OF AGES - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

ZOMBIE PROM - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

BARTERED BANANA - Painted Sky Opera 6%



Favorite Local Theatre

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 32%

Storyteller Theatre OKC 11%

Lawton Community Theatre 10%

Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Poteet Theatre 6%

Carpenter Square Theatre 5%

3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

Pollard theatre 4%

Southern Plains Productions 3%

Sooner Theatre 3%

Oklahoma Shakespeare 3%

OKC Rep 3%

Oklahoma Children's Theatre 2%

Jewel Box Theatre 1%

Shawnee Little Theatre 1%

Spotligh 1%



