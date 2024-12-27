Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; MARY POPPINS at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Hui Cha Poos - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 30%

Vincent Sandoval - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 20%

Abby Morris-Sherman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 16%

Cassie Abate - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

Ellie Valdez - SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 12%

Michelle Rambo - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 9%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeffrey Meek - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 21%

Jeffrey Meek - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

Anwen Wenger - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 10%

Kristy Johnson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Poteet Theatre 10%

Patrick Towne/ Jenny Rottmayer - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

Brenna Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 8%

Brenna Wickstrom - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

Phoebe Westbrooks - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 7%

Annette Cook - SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 7%

Christine Lanning - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Jewel Box Theatre 7%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ashley Wells - JERSEY BOYS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

Patrick Towne - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 15%

Lyn Cramer - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 14%

Collin Andrulonis - INTO THE WOODS - Poteet Theatre OKC 11%

Brian Cheslik & Michael Baron - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Timothy Stewart - SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 11%

Cameron King - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 9%

Suzanne Richtal - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 7%

Maggie Watson - GODSPELL - Cheyanne Marie Enterprises 5%



Best Direction Of A Play

Michael Baron - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 17%

Brenna Wickstrom - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 14%

Anne Steele - EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Terry Veal - FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 7%

Brenna Wickstrom - LITTLE WOMEN: A HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

Jerome stevenson - WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Pollard theatre 6%

Erin woods - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the park 4%

Acadia Barrengos - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 4%

Isaiah Williams - THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES - Oklahoma Children's Theatre 4%

Kris Kuss - 7 STORIES - 3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

denise hughes - ON GOLDEN POND - Jewel Box Theatre 4%

Billie Thrash - A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Brenna Wickstrom - FAIRYTALE FARMS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Rodney Brazil - INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Christine Jolly - 12 ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Justice & Brenna Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 2%

Justice Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 2%

Justice Wickstrom - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 2%

Jamie Brewster - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 11%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 9%

MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

RENT - Southern Plains Productions 5%

WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Pollard theatre 5%

FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - poteet 4%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 3%

FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 3%

GODSPELL - Cheyanne Marie Enterprises 3%

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 2%

CABARET - Sooner Theatre 2%

CATS - Sooner Theatre 2%

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

12 ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Annie Weigand - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 25%

Bree Perez - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 22%

Patrick Towne/ Brett Rottmayer - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 17%

Ivy Walker - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 12%

Justice Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 11%

Mikie Gillmore - THE WONDER - 3rd Act Theatre Company 8%

Bree Perez - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Andrews Rodgers - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 31%

David Andrews Rodgers - JERSEY BOYS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 23%

Mervin Tay - CATS - Sooner Theatre 20%

Jordan Andrews - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

Jordan Andrews - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 12%



Best Musical

MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 12%

CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 12%

CABARET - Sooner Theatre 10%

JERSEY BOYS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

INTO THE WOODS - Poteet Theatre 7%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 7%

RENT - Southern Plains Productions 7%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 6%

GODSPELL - Cheyanne Marie Enterprises 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Dan Tibbs - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 14%

Adrianna Hicks - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 12%

Kaylie Fitzpatrick - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

Amber Hillhouse - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Taylor Reich - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 5%

Megan Montgomery - SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 5%

Tyson Woodard - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre 4%

Joe DiBello - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 4%

Lance Overdoff - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Poteet Theatre 4%

Jenny Rader - INTO THE WOODS - Poteet Theatre 4%

Eliana dobey - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Robin Robinson - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Taylor Reich - CABARET - Sooner Theatre 3%

Trey Harrington - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

MK Mackey - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Sandra Mae Frank - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Paige Cain - INTO THE WOODS - Poteet Theatre 2%

Aidan Joyce - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 2%

Logan Wright - RENT - southern plains productions 2%

Dustin Boatwright - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Heath Jones - CABARET - Sooner Theatre 2%

Dustin Boatwright - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Mervin Primeaux O'Bryant - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Maya Lagerstam - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 2%

Maggie Sherman - CATS - Sooner Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Dylan Howard - DIARY OF ANN FRANK - Storyteller OKC 17%

D Lance Marsh - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

Cam Taylor - 7 STORIES - 3rd Act Theatre Company 7%

Connor Irwin - EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Tiffany Tuggle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 6%

Wil Rogers - TWELFTH NIGHT - Oklahoma Shakespeare 4%

Maggie Watson - LITTLE WOMEN: A HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

Evan Goebel - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation 3%

Taylor Reich - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Doug Monson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Daniel Thompson - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Susan riley - WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Pollard Theatre 3%

Sydney Wehmeyer - EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Lilli Bassett - FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 3%

denise hughes - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Ed Spinelli - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Lilli Bassett - MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

Joe DiBello - 12 ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Paxton Kliewer - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 2%

Rob May - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Rob May - FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

Don Taylor - A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

john covaleskie - ON GOLDEN POND - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

Lily Bassett - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

katy hayes - ON GOLDEN POND - Jewel Box Theatre 1%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 22%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 17%

LITTLE WOMEN: A HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE - Storyteller Theatre OKC 8%

EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 8%

WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Pollard Theatre 7%

DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 6%

12 ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

7 STORIES - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 2%

ON GOLDEN POND - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

FAIRYTALE FARMS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Koch - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 24%

Justice Wickstrom - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 20%

Ben Hall - MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS - Carpenter Square Theatre 19%

Stephanie Busing - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 17%

Justice Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 11%

Leo Murphy - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 8%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Corey Ray - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 28%

Justice Wickstrom - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 19%

Jacob Henry - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 16%

Justice Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 13%

Brett Rottmayer - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 12%

Brett Rottmayer - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 12%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Cassie Magrath - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 18%

Ashley Mandanas - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

Isaiah Williams - RENT - Southern plains Productions 11%

Kaylie Fitzpatrick - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Ashley mandanas - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

Baylee Fitzgerald - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Jerome Stevenson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Janna Carr - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Ariana Sophia - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 5%

Ellie Ritchal - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Poteet Theatre 5%

Jessica Cajina - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 5%

Lexi Windsor - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Krissy Lemon - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Gregor Lopez - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

David Burkhart - BEN BUTLER - Carpenter Square Theatre 15%

Ronn Burton - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 14%

Dylan Howard - FAIRYTALE FARMS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

Hannah Dedmon - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

Stephanie Hensen - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 6%

Kevin Wellfare - EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Bellah Crawford - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 5%

Ariana Sophia - JANE AUSTEN’S CHRISTMAS CRACKER - Oklahoma Shakespeare 5%

Joe Kelley - MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS - Carpenter Square Theatre 4%

Mikala Novitsky - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

joe kelley - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

Grace Parker - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

Ed Spinelli - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Connor Marshall - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Alix Golden - INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Ed Spinelli - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 2%

Alix Golden - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Ian Clinton - A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

katy hayes - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

joe kelley - ON GOLDEN POND - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Laurie Blankenship - MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 15%

FAIRYTALE FARMS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 14%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Poteet Theatre 12%

BARTERED BANANA - Painted Sky Opera 7%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

ROCK OF AGES - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

ZOMBIE PROM - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 6%



Favorite Local Theatre

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 30%

Storyteller Theatre OKC 10%

Carpenter Square Theatre 10%

Lawton Community Theatre 10%

Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

Poteet Theatre 6%

3rd Act Theatre Company 5%

Pollard theatre 4%

Oklahoma Shakespeare 3%

Sooner Theatre 3%

Southern Plains Productions 3%

OKC Rep 3%

Oklahoma Children's Theatre 2%

Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Shawnee Little Theatre 1%

Spotligh 1%



