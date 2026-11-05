Interview: Isaiah Bailey Comes Full Circle in the National Tour of The Phantom of the Opera

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Interview: Isaiah Bailey Comes Full Circle as The Phantom in the National Tour of The Phantom of the Opera

by Ronn Burton

For Isaiah Bailey, returning to Oklahoma City as The Phantom in the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera is about much more than bringing one of musical theatre’s most iconic characters to an Oklahoma audience.



Oklahoma City was where Bailey’s professional theatre journey began. His first professional theatre job was with Lyric Theatre in 2011, and he attended Oklahoma City University, where he studied vocal performance. Along the way, Isaiah and I have had the opportunity to work together multiple times, making his return to Oklahoma City in one of musical theatre’s most demanding leading roles particularly meaningful for me.

Bailey has now been playing The Phantom for nearly a year, and has recently signed on for another year with the tour. As the production returns to Oklahoma City, we talked about coming full circle, finding his own Phantom, the enormous expectations surrounding the role, the humanity he sees beneath the character’s mask, and what he has learned about himself along the way.

(photo by Matthew Murphy / Evan Zimmerman)

Coming Full Circle

Ronn Burton: The tour has been on the road for almost a year now. How has the experience been?

Isaiah Bailey: It will be a year next week. It’s insane. Time has flown by. The days are long, but the weeks are fast and the months just fly.

I’m especially excited to be completing my first year with this show here in Oklahoma City. It’s such a full-circle moment because this is where it started—or where it was cultivated for me.

I had my first professional theatre job here with Lyric in 2011. That was my first introduction to what it looked like to do this professionally. To be back here, on the same stage, is quite a beautiful full-circle moment.

Burton: And you’ve performed in Oklahoma City many times, but this is different. You’re coming back as the title character in one of the most iconic musicals in history. What does that feel like?

Bailey: I’m trying to keep myself calm! I’m so excited to be here, but I’m also being a little bit of a recluse because I want to be at my best for all the shows.

But I am so honored to be completing my first year with this show here in Oklahoma City. There’s something really special about coming back to a place where so much of my artistic foundation was built.

A Role He Never Expected

Burton: Was The Phantom ever a dream role for you?

Bailey: It’s funny because I get asked that a lot, and it always makes me smile because I know people don’t expect the answer: It was not a dream role for me.

It was never something I saw myself doing. I consider myself a bit of a late bloomer to musical theatre. When I started getting more involved, I focused on shows where I could see myself. I wasn’t a strong dancer, and I knew there was a need for Black singer-actors, so I focused on things like Dreamgirls, Ragtime, and Hairspray.

Phantom wasn’t something I was drawn to because I had never seen anyone Black in it. My focus was on the things I knew I could do. I thought, “Let me focus on these things, and maybe the other opportunities will open up.”

That was my small-mindedness and my immaturity at the time.

Even after I saw Norm Lewis open as The Phantom in 2014, it still didn’t cross my mind as something I could do. Anything Norm did, I thought, “I want to do that.” But when I saw him as The Phantom, I think part of me thought it was just a marketing thing—that they were letting Norm do it and then it would be over.

I was also ignorant to the fact that, although Norm was the first Black actor to play The Phantom on Broadway, Robert Guillaume was the first Black actor to play the role, in Los Angeles in 1991.

A few years later, I saw my friend Eryn LeCroy, who was a Christine alternate on Broadway, and even then it still didn’t cross my mind as something I wanted to do. I think I didn’t want to do it because I didn’t see myself doing it.

Then I auditioned for Masquerade a few months before the Phantom auditions. I didn’t get Masquerade, but that audition sparked something in me because I hadn’t sung material like that in a very long time. I remember thinking, “I can do this.”

When they announced the tour was going back out and auditions were happening, I asked my agents for an appointment. Then in December 2024, I got to audition for Phantom.

The process felt almost easy—not because it was necessarily easy, but because it felt like it was meant for me. The way was made easy.

And now, doing this role, it has been a dream come true. All the things I’ve ever wanted to do as a performer, storyteller, and singer, I’ve had the ability to do in this show.

My hope when I’m telling stories is that it inspires, encourages, or uplifts the people watching or listening in some way. I feel like I’ve been able to be part of that journey for audiences through this show.

Finding His Own Phantom

Burton: Phantom has one of the most passionate fan bases in musical theatre. What has it been like stepping into a role where audiences already have very strong ideas about what The Phantom should be?

Bailey: I had no idea about the fandom of this show! It’s such a beautiful thing to be welcomed by the fans. It feels like this show is their baby.

The challenging part is fighting the urge to please everybody and fighting the mindset of knowing people are comparing me to other Phantoms.

Some of the hardest roles to play when it comes to people comparing you would be The Phantom, Christine, Jean Valjean, or Elphaba. Everybody has somebody they have decided is their standard. If you don’t meet that expectation, you’re suddenly not good.

It’s been challenging for me not to read things online. Sometimes people come to the stage door and they’ll say something, and I know they mean well, but I don’t think they understand how it comes off.

Someone might say, “You were just as good as Michael Crawford,” and I’m thinking, “I’m not trying to be Michael Crawford,” and I know Michael Crawford doesn’t want to be me.

I just want to be the best Phantom I can be — that’s going to look and sound completely different from Michael Crawford’s.

Burton: How did you approach creating your interpretation without simply imitating the performers who came before you?

Bailey: I’ve never watched Michael Crawford’s performance. I didn’t get a chance to see it, although I’m jealous of anybody who had the opportunity to see it live.

I tried my best not to watch too much because I didn’t want it to interfere with bringing my authenticity to the role.

But I did find myself in rehearsal doing something that I think happens to a lot of performers with good ears. We hear a sound we like and imitate it without realizing we’re imitating it. We think, “This sound was good, so this must be the sound they want again.”

I found myself in rehearsal being told, “Okay, Isaiah, let’s try it this way.” I would get frustrated with myself because I wondered why what they initially asked me to do wasn’t working?

But I learned — just because something worked on someone else’s body doesn’t mean it was meant to work on my body.

My body is different. How I stand is different. How I move is different. How I handle Christine is different. If I do exactly what someone else did, it might look awkward on my body. So we have to change things.

That became my rehearsal process. It was never, “You’re doing this wrong.” It was, “Let’s try it this way.” Eventually, that became my Phantom.

It took me a while to tell myself, “You’re not a bad actor because you’re not doing what they asked you to do.”

(photo by Matthew Murphy / Evan Zimmerman)

A Classic That Can Still Breathe

Burton: This production uses the original Broadway staging. With a show that’s been performed so many times, was there still room to find your own interpretation?

Bailey: Yes. There has been some beautiful flexibility.

We still have the beautiful stencil that Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne created, and we’re honoring the things they established. But we’re also breathing new life into it.

It’s still the classic Phantom, but it’s fresh.

The Humanity Beneath the Mask

Burton: One thing you’ve talked about is wanting audiences to see The Phantom’s humanity rather than simply his monstrosity. How did you approach that?

Bailey: That’s been my mission with this role.

Something our director, Seth Sklar-Heyn, talked about a lot is that he’s not a villain — he’s a human being.

I want people to see that this human being desires to be loved and deserves to be loved. Because of his lack of love, he’s been forced into this lonely place. He’s created a home in that solitude—a place where he can create his own world and feel accepted.

I don’t think he fully accepts himself when other people are around, but he has the capability to love, and he wants to express it. He wants to receive it in return, just like any human being.

Because of the trauma he’s experienced and the way his appearance has caused him not to feel accepted or loved, he does things that somebody who doesn’t feel loved might do.

I’m not trying to justify his behavior. But I want to show that when a person doesn’t receive love, they can do things to try to receive it. They’ll seek that attention they’re missing, sometimes at any cost.

In this case, Christine catches the bait. He falls in love with her and thinks she loves him back. She does love him, but not romantically.

And I think that’s part of what the story shows: Love goes deeper than romance.

The Company Behind the Phantom

Burton: You, Christine, and Raoul are obviously at the center of the story, but Phantom is an enormous production. What’s the relationship like within the company?

Bailey: Most of us are new to the show, although we have some alumni with us. Lisa Vroman, who plays Madame Giry, was a Christine for quite some time. We also have several other company members who were part of Broadway and previous tours.

Our trio has become very close. Jordan, who plays Christine, and I became closer before rehearsal even started, and then rehearsal brought us even closer. We also developed a great relationship with Daniel, who plays Raoul.

As we’ve continued, we’ve learned how to support one another in the best way possible so that we’re all thriving. But I don’t want to leave out our ensemble, crew and stage management. The entire company supports the three of us so well.

It’s important to me that they feel that same support from us. When all the attention is on the principals, the ensemble and everyone else can sometimes feel left out.

I want our entire team to know that they’re seen, loved and appreciated.

We’re a pretty tight-knit group, and I’m very grateful for that. Especially being on the road—I’ve been part of shows where drama starts, and it’s just not fun. I’m very grateful that we don’t have that.

The Marathon of Eight Shows a Week

Burton: Phantom is vocally and physically demanding, and you’re doing it while traveling from city to city. How have you learned to take care of yourself?

Bailey: It’s definitely a challenge. With my last tour, I drove the entire tour. With this one, I wanted to get to each city as soon as I could so my body could start adjusting to the allergens, the environment, and everything else.

At the beginning of the tour, I would completely shut up on Mondays. No talking at all. Since that’s our only day off, I found that really helped me sustain eight shows a week.

Getting at least eight hours of sleep, staying hydrated and learning what my body needs for recovery have all been huge.

I’ve also had to learn how much I can and can’t do. If I do too much, I’ll still be able to do the show, but it may be harder. And if I push too hard, it makes the rest of the week harder.

On other shows, I’ve mostly been in the ensemble. I still had to give 100 percent, but I could do the show tired and it would still be good.

With this show, I can be tired, but it’s a different kind of tired. I have to muster up a different kind of energy because I’m up front.

Recently, I’ve been given a vocal-rest performance every other week. I get one show off so I can rest, which is such a blessing. I hope that’s something they implement for Phantoms moving forward because it really is a challenging role.

What He’d Tell His Younger Self

Burton: You and I met when you were still working in Oklahoma City, and now you’re coming back here as The Phantom. What would you say to that younger Isaiah?

Bailey: You don’t have to try so hard to be seen, to be loved or to be accepted. All you have to do is just be. What’s supposed to happen will happen, and who’s supposed to be there will be there.

Burton: What do you feel you’ve learned as a performer since your college days that you’d want younger performers to know?

Bailey: You have to know who you are outside of what you do.

What you do is a beautiful expression of who you are, but it is not the totality of who you are. At any point, the things that you do could change or you could not be able to do them anymore. That doesn’t make you invaluable. It doesn’t make you unlovable, and it doesn’t make you less useful to the world or to society.

If a person can really know who they are and love who they are outside of what they do, I think it will always enhance what they do.

But it will also help them not crumble when the things they do don’t work out the way they want them to.

What’s Next?

Burton: You’ve now signed on for another year with the tour. What are you dreaming about beyond Phantom?

Bailey: I’ve signed on for another year, which starts next week. I’m very excited to continue sharing this story around the country. I don’t know how long they’ll have me, but I’d like to do it for a while. I really want to continue telling this story.

Now that I’m kind of in the Cameron Mackintosh world, I’d love to play Valjean in Les Misérables at some point. And I’d love to do Phantom in London someday. That’s one of the new dreams that has developed since doing this show.

I’m really just open to whatever comes. But I’m very grateful for the now.

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This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

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The national tour of The Phantom of the Opera, presented by OKC Broadway, plays November 4-15, 2026 at the Civic Center Music Hall in downtown Oklahoma City. For tickets, visit OKCbroadway.com or CLICK HERE.

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