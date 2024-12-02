First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Oklahoma Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Hui Cha Poos - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 28%

Vincent Sandoval - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 22%

Abby Morris-Sherman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 19%

Ellie Valdez - SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 12%

Cassie Abate - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

Michelle Rambo - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 8%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeffrey Meek - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 19%

Patrick Towne/ Jenny Rottmayer - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 12%

Kristy Johnson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Poteet Theatre 11%

Jeffrey Meek - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Brenna Wickstrom - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 10%

Phoebe Westbrooks - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 9%

Brenna Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 9%

Annette Cook - SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 7%

Christine Lanning - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Jewel Box Theatre 7%

Anwen Wenger - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ashley Wells - JERSEY BOYS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

Patrick Towne - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

Collin Andrulonis - INTO THE WOODS - Poteet Theatre OKC 13%

Lyn Cramer - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

Brian Cheslik & Michael Baron - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

Suzanne Richtal - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 9%

Timothy Stewart - SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 8%

Cameron King - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 8%

Maggie Watson - GODSPELL - Cheyanne Marie Enterprises 5%



Best Direction Of A Play

Michael Baron - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

Anne Steele - EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Brenna Wickstrom - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 8%

Brenna Wickstrom - LITTLE WOMEN: A HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

Jerome stevenson - WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Pollard theatre 7%

Brenna Wickstrom & Hannah Dedmon - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

Acadia Barrengos - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 5%

Terry Veal - FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 5%

Isaiah Williams - THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES - Oklahoma Children's Theatre 5%

Erin woods - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the park 4%

Kris Kuss - 7 STORIES - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Billie Thrash - A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Justice Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Justice & Brenna Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Rodney Brazil - INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

denise hughes - ON GOLDEN POND - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Christine Jolly - 12 ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Brenna Wickstrom - FAIRYTALE FARMS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 2%

Justice Wickstrom - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 2%

Jamie Brewster - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 12%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

RENT - Southern Plains Productions 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 5%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 4%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - poteet 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 4%

WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Pollard theatre 3%

GODSPELL - Cheyanne Marie Enterprises 3%

CABARET - Sooner Theatre 3%

DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 3%

TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

CATS - Sooner Theatre 2%

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

12 ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bree Perez - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 23%

Annie Weigand - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 21%

Patrick Towne/ Brett Rottmayer - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 20%

Ivy Walker - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 11%

Justice Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 11%

Mikie Gillmore - THE WONDER - 3rd Act Theatre Company 7%

Bree Perez - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 6%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Andrews Rodgers - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 32%

David Andrews Rodgers - JERSEY BOYS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 20%

Mervin Tay - CATS - Sooner Theatre 18%

Jordan Andrews - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 15%

Jordan Andrews - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 15%



Best Musical

MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 14%

CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

CABARET - Sooner Theatre 9%

INTO THE WOODS - Poteet Theatre 9%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 8%

RENT - Southern Plains Productions 8%

JERSEY BOYS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 6%

SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 6%

GODSPELL - Cheyanne Marie Enterprises 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Adrianna Hicks - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 12%

Amber Hillhouse - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Kaylie Fitzpatrick - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

Taylor Reich - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 7%

Dan Tibbs - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 5%

Tyson Woodard - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre 5%

Robin Robinson - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Jenny Rader - INTO THE WOODS - Poteet Theatre 4%

Joe DiBello - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 4%

Lance Overdoff - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Poteet Theatre 4%

Eliana dobey - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

MK Mackey - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Megan Montgomery - SPAMALOT - Pollard theatre 4%

Taylor Reich - CABARET - Sooner Theatre 3%

Paige Cain - INTO THE WOODS - Poteet Theatre 3%

Aidan Joyce - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 3%

Logan Wright - RENT - southern plains productions 3%

Sandra Mae Frank - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Dustin Boatwright - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Trey Harrington - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Heath Jones - CABARET - Sooner Theatre 2%

Dustin Boatwright - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Maya Lagerstam - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 2%

Maggie Sherman - CATS - Sooner Theatre 1%

Mervin Primeaux O'Bryant - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Dylan Howard - DIARY OF ANN FRANK - Storyteller OKC 16%

D Lance Marsh - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 15%

Connor Irwin - EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

Tiffany Tuggle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 6%

Cam Taylor - 7 STORIES - 3rd Act Theatre Company 5%

Doug Monson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 5%

Taylor Reich - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

Maggie Watson - LITTLE WOMEN: A HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

Daniel Thompson - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

Susan riley - WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Pollard Theatre 4%

Wil Rogers - TWELFTH NIGHT - Oklahoma Shakespeare 4%

Evan Goebel - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation 4%

Ed Spinelli - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Sydney Wehmeyer - EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Joe DiBello - 12 ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Rob May - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Paxton Kliewer - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 2%

denise hughes - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Lilli Bassett - FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

Rob May - FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

katy hayes - ON GOLDEN POND - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

Lilli Bassett - MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

Don Taylor - A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Lily Bassett - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

Lindsay Seaman - THE WONDER - 3rd Act Theatre Company 0%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 21%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 18%

LITTLE WOMEN: A HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE - Storyteller Theatre OKC 10%

EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 7%

WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Pollard Theatre 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 6%

INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

12 ANGRY JURORS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

FIREFLIES - Carpenter Square Theatre 3%

7 STORIES - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

ON GOLDEN POND - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

FAIRYTALE FARMS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 1%

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Koch - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 26%

Justice Wickstrom - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 23%

Stephanie Busing - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 17%

Ben Hall - MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS - Carpenter Square Theatre 14%

Justice Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 13%

Leo Murphy - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 8%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Corey Ray - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 25%

Justice Wickstrom - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 20%

Brett Rottmayer - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 14%

Justice Wickstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 14%

Brett Rottmayer - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 14%

Jacob Henry - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 13%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ashley Mandanas - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 15%

Kaylie Fitzpatrick - FUN HOME - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

Isaiah Williams - RENT - Southern plains Productions 10%

Cassie Magrath - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 10%

Janna Carr - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

Ashley mandanas - MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Jessica Cajina - RENT - Southern Plains Productions 7%

Baylee Fitzgerald - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Jerome Stevenson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Ariana Sophia - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Poteet Theatre 6%

Ellie Ritchal - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Poteet Theatre 6%

Lexi Windsor - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Krissy Lemon - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Gregor Lopez - CINDERELLA - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ronn Burton - DANCE NATION - Southern Plains Productions 16%

Hannah Dedmon - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 9%

Stephanie Hensen - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 8%

Kevin Wellfare - EURYDICE - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Bellah Crawford - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma Shakespeare 7%

Ariana Sophia - JANE AUSTEN’S CHRISTMAS CRACKER - Oklahoma Shakespeare 6%

Mikala Novitsky - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Storyteller Theatre OKC 6%

joe kelley - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 6%

Joe Kelley - MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS - Carpenter Square Theatre 5%

Ed Spinelli - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 5%

Connor Marshall - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

Dylan Howard - FAIRYTALE FARMS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Grace Parker - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Alix Golden - INHERIT THE WIND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

David Burkhart - BEN BUTLER - Carpenter Square Theatre 3%

Ed Spinelli - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 2%

katy hayes - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Alix Golden - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

joe kelley - ON GOLDEN POND - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

Laurie Blankenship - MAKING SWEET TEA AND OTHER SECRETS - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

Ian Clinton - A SHERLOCK CAROL - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MARY POPPINS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 18%

FAIRYTALE FARMS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 16%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Poteet Theatre 14%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Lawton Community Theatre 11%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Storyteller Theatre OKC 7%

ZOMBIE PROM - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

ROCK OF AGES - Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

BARTERED BANANA - Painted Sky Opera 5%



Favorite Local Theatre

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 30%

Storyteller Theatre OKC 15%

Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Poteet Theatre 8%

Pollard theatre 5%

3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

Lawton Community Theatre 4%

Southern Plains Productions 4%

Sooner Theatre 4%

OKC Rep 3%

Oklahoma Shakespeare 3%

Carpenter Square Theatre 3%

Oklahoma Children's Theatre 2%

Jewel Box Theatre 1%

Shawnee Little Theatre 1%

Spotligh 1%



