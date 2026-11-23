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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ryanne Pendergraft Pak - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lawton Community Theatre 26%

Chloe Felts - THE TEMPEST - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 13%

Ashlyn Adams - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Amy Reynolds Reed - COME FROM AWAY - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

MacKay Whalen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 9%

Matthew Sipress - ANNIE - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

Emily Cleek - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL (2025) - Pollard Theatre Company 8%

Sheri Hayden - LEADER OF THE PACK - Pollard Theatre Company 7%

Chelsea B. Thomason - SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 4%

K.C. Goldsby - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Shawnee Little Theater 3%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shalyn Bowles - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Lawton Community Theatre 17%

Jenn Castricone - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lawton Community Theatre 15%

Bethany Woemmel - JULIUS CAESAR - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 11%

Jeffrey Meek - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

Jason Estala - THE TEMPEST - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 10%

ALEX ALLISON - COME FROM AWAY - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Ann McMillen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 5%

Elin Bhaird - SORDID LIVES - Carpenter Square Theatre 4%

Michael James - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Pollard Theatre Company 4%

Ann McMillen - SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 4%

Kristine Butler - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 3%

Annette Cook - LEADER OF THE PACK - Pollard Theatre Company 3%

Elin Bhaird - VIOLET SHARP - Carpenter Square Theatre 3%

Kristine Butler - SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 3%

Elin Bhaird - KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

Best Dance Production

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 41%

OLIVER! - Lawton Community Theatre 40%

A WOMAN'S WORK - Perpetual Motion Dance 19%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Addam Tate - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lawton Community Theatre 20%

Ashley Wells - COME FROM AWAY - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Isaiah Williams - RENT - OKC Parks & Recreation 9%

Matt Cheek - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage 405 9%

Niki Erickson - OLIVER! - Lawton Community Theatre 8%

Collin Andrulonis - NEXT TO NORMAL - Stage 405 7%

Michael Baron - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Kassie Carroll Downey - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 7%

SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 6%

Ashley Wells - SISTER ACT - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Jared Blount - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Pollard Theatre Company 3%

Timothy Stewart - LEADER OF THE PACK - Pollard Theatre Company 3%

Meagan Mulgrew - FUN HOME - Theater Tulsa 2%

Collin Andrulonis - Won for Secret Garden last year - Poteet Theatre 2%

K.C. Goldsby - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Shawnee Little Theater 2%

Best Direction Of A Play

Janice Bear - NOISES OFF - Lawton Community Theatre 21%

David Weber - THE TEMPEST - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 15%

Tyler Woods - JULIUS CAESAR - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 9%

Dillon Rasberry - THE BAD SEED - 3rd Act Theatre Company 6%

Elin Bhaird - SORDID LIVES - Carpenter Square Theatre 5%

Elizabeth Dragoo - THE COMEUPPANCE - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 4%

Tim Jolly - THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

Matt Cheek - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Poteet Theatre 3%

Richard Lemin - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Brittany Atkins - DECISION HEIGHT - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Rodney Brazil - ALCOHOLIDAYS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Carly O’Brien - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Tyler Woods - FRANKENSTEIN - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Elise Bear - BLEACH! - Co.Arts 2%

Jason Sirois - WITCH - Theater Tulsa 2%

Lilli Bassett - KING JAMES - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

jack Patchell - LATER IS NOW - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 2%

Tim Jolly - 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA - Storyteller Theatre OKC 2%

Caprice Sorg - ENRICO IV - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Don Taylor - A SWELL PARTY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Erin Woods - HOW TO WRITE A REGENCY ROMANCE - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 1%

Spencer Hankins - LOOPED - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

Terry Veal - VIOLET SHARP - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

Tim Jolly - KEN LUDWIG'S THE GAME'S AFOOT - Shawnee Little Theater 1%

Rhonda Clark - PICTURES FROM HOME - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

Best Ensemble

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lawton Community Theatre 12%

COME FROM AWAY - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

OLIVER! - Lawton Community Theatre 10%

JULIUS CAESAR - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 7%

THE TEMPEST - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 7%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 6%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Stage 405 6%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

RENT - OKC Parks & Recreation 3%

SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 3%

THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

SORDID LIVES - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

DECISION HEIGHT - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - A LIVE ONSTAGE RADIO PLAY - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Poteet Theatre 2%

20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA - Storyteller Theatre OKC 2%

FRANKENSTEIN - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 2%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Shawnee Little Theater 2%

THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION) - Pollard Theatre Company 1%

HOW TO WRITE A REGENCY ROMANCE - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 1%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Storyteller Theatre OKC 1%

KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

LATER IS NOW - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 1%

ALCOHOLIDAYS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Francis Balliet - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lawton Community Theatre 16%

Annalise V. Caudle - COME FROM AWAY - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Francis Balliet - OLIVER! - Lawton Community Theatre 9%

Fabian Garcia - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Anthony Risi - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 6%

W. Jerome Stevenson - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Pollard Theatre Company 6%

Clara Starkwell - THE TEMPEST - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 5%

Charli Mai Henn - FRANKENSTEIN - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 5%

Isaiah Williams - LOOPED - Carpenter Square Theatre 5%

Samm Scoby - SORDID LIVES - Carpenter Square Theatre 4%

Anthony Risi - SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 4%

Jay Warren - JULIUS CAESAR - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 3%

Brayden Pogson - KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY - Carpenter Square Theatre 3%

Helena Kuukka - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Christine Jolly - THE BAD SEED - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Michael Long - LEADER OF THE PACK - Pollard Theatre Company 2%

Mikie Gillmore - DECISION HEIGHT - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Mal Lindsay - GYPSY - Theater Tulsa 2%

Brayden Pogson - VIOLET SHARP - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

Clara Starkwell - THE APPLE TREE - Jewish Theatre of Oklahoma at OK Shakes 1%

Jennifer Nolan, Elijah Gragg - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Shawnee Little Theater 1%

Mikie Gillmore - A SWELL PARTY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jake Johnson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

Jake Johnson - COME FROM AWAY - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 15%

Jordan Andrews - NEXT TO NORMAL - Stage 405 11%

Mervin Tay - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 11%

Mervin Tay - SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 8%

Matthew Jones - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

Jason Sirois - FROZEN - Theater Tulsa 7%

Michael D. Childs - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Megan Montgomery - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Pollard Theatre Company 7%

Carrie Hathcock - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Shawnee Little Theater 5%

Louise Goldberg - LEADER OF THE PACK - Pollard Theatre Company 3%

Best Musical

COME FROM AWAY - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 14%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Lawton Community Theatre 13%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage 405 10%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 7%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lawton Community Theatre 7%

OLIVER! - Lawton Community Theatre 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

RENT - OKC Parks & Recreation 6%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Stage 405 6%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

SISTER ACT - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Pollard Theatre Company 4%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Poteet Theatre 3%

GYPSY - Theater Tulsa 3%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Shawnee Little Theater 3%

SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 2%

LEADER OF THE PACK - Pollard Theatre Company 1%

Best New Play Or Musical

HOW TO WRITE A REGENCY ROMANCE - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 27%

FORREST, MACREADY, MACBETH - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 25%

LATER IS NOW - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 9%

MR. SANDMAN - Co.Arts 8%

THE PRODUCTION - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 8%

BLEACH! - Co.Arts 8%

THE FRONTIER CASINO - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 8%

BELTERS - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 5%

Best Performer In A Musical

Alyssa Martinez - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lawton Community Theatre 9%

Connor Irwin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage 405 7%

Emeri Golden - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Lawton Community Theatre 6%

Maurice Quintel - RENT - OKC Parks & Recreation 6%

Amber Hillhouse - NEXT TO NORMAL - Stage 405 5%

Bailey Maxwell - BEEHIVE - THE 60'S MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

W. Jerome Stevenson - COME FROM AWAY - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Greer Caudle - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 5%

Scott Guthrie - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Anderson Smith - SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 4%

Dakota Weeks - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Lawton Community Theatre 4%

River Hudson - OLIVER! - Lawton Community Theatre 4%

Ronn Burton - COME FROM AWAY - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Renee Anderson - SISTER ACT - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Jaden Gallop - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Lawton Community Theatre 4%

Trinity Snodgrass - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 4%

Ronn Burton - NEXT TO NORMAL - Stage 405 3%

Jackson Ewing - SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 3%

Matthew Ortner - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Lawton Community Theatre 3%

Bailey Maxwell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 2%

Kim Frie - GYPSY - Theater Tulsa 2%

Delanie Phillips Brewer - LEADER OF THE PACK - Pollard Theatre Company 1%

Ingrid Stiles - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 1%

Kristoffer Pendergraft Pak - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lawton Community Theatre 1%

L'aria Krautter - GYPSY - Theater Tulsa 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Addam Tate - NOISES OFF - Lawton Community Theatre 16%

D. Lance Marsh - THE TEMPEST - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 11%

Shannan Bilyeu - NOISES OFF - Lawton Community Theatre 10%

Ronn Burton - THE COMEUPPANCE - Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 6%

Ben Thomas - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Storyteller Theatre OKC 6%

Johnathan Beck Reed - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric at the Civic Center (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Jimmy Pike - JULIUS CAESAR - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 6%

Kris Kuss - JULIUS CAESAR - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 5%

Elin Bhaird - LOOPED - Carpenter Square Theatre 4%

Devin Montgomery - LATER IS NOW - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 3%

Chelsea McIntire - KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY - Carpenter Square Theatre 3%

David Burkhart - 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

Tim Jolly - KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY - Carpenter Square Theatre 3%

Holly McNatt - THE ODD COUPLE - Pollard Theatre Company 2%

Paxton Kliewer - FRANKENSTEIN - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Rob May - A TERRITORIAL CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pollard Theatre Company 2%

Mikael Dashawn - KING JAMES - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

Kathleen Hope - WITCH - Theater Tulsa 2%

Rachel Schelen - DECISION HEIGHT - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

JJ Willis - BLEACH! - Co.Arts 1%

Lindsey Rollins - A SWELL PARTY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Abigail Jolliff - BLEACH! - Co.Arts 1%

Michelle Swink - BLEACH! - Co.Arts 1%

Lindsay Seaman - A SWELL PARTY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Emily Frances Brown - DECISION HEIGHT - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Best Play

NOISES OFF - Lawton Community Theatre 17%

JULIUS CAESAR - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 13%

THE TEMPEST - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 11%

A TERRITORIAL CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pollard Theatre Company 10%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

WITCH - Theater Tulsa 4%

FRANKENSTEIN - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 4%

SORDID LIVES - Carpenter Square Theatre 4%

THE BAD SEED - 3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 3%

DECISION HEIGHT - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

LOOPED - Carpenter Square Theatre 3%

A SWELL PARTY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

BLEACH! - Co.Arts 2%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

HOW TO WRITE A REGENCY ROMANCE - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 2%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

ENRICO IV - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

KING JAMES - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

LATER IS NOW - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 1%

KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

SCORPIUS BREACH - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 1%

PICTURES FROM HOME - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jericho Carmona - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lawton Community Theatre 11%

Ken Davis - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Lawton Community Theatre 10%

Robin Vest - COME FROM AWAY - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

Adam Koch - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

Robin Vest-Coleman - THE TEMPEST - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 8%

Ken Davis - OLIVER! - Lawton Community Theatre 6%

Tyler Woods - JULIUS CAESAR - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 6%

Tom Orr - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 5%

Larz Justice - LEADER OF THE PACK - Pollard Theatre Company 5%

Kimberly Powers - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Justice Wickstrom - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

Tom Orr - SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 4%

Ben Hall - KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY - Carpenter Square Theatre 3%

Ben Hall - SORDID LIVES - Carpenter Square Theatre 3%

Brittany Atkins - DECISION HEIGHT - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Christine Jolly - A SWELL PARTY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Tyler Woods - FRANKENSTEIN - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Jason Sirois - WITCH - Theater Tulsa 2%

Ben Hall - VIOLET SHARP - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

CW Bardsher - KEN LUDWIG'S MORIARTY - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

Brittany Atkins - ALCOHOLIDAYS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Thess Holloway - THE TEMPEST - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 17%

Jacob Henry - COME FROM AWAY - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 15%

Anthony Risi - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 12%

Charli Mai Henn - JULIUS CAESAR - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 12%

Jared Blount - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Pollard Theatre Company 7%

Nick Solomon - SORDID LIVES - Carpenter Square Theatre 7%

Brent Bullard - SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 6%

Lindsay Seaman - DECISION HEIGHT - 3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

Charli Mai Henn - FRANKENSTEIN - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 4%

Joel Anderson - LEADER OF THE PACK - Pollard Theatre Company 4%

Rodney Brazil - ALCOHOLIDAYS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Sydney Cricklin - A SWELL PARTY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Edmund Gert - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Phillip Jacque - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Theater Tulsa 2%

Rick Allen Lippert - LOOPED - Carpenter Square Theatre 2%

Rick Allen Lippert - VIOLET SHARP - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Mallory Young - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage 405 15%

Ashlie Overby - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Lawton Community Theatre 12%

Isaiah Williams - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Rodney Brazil - ANNIE - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

Michael Kidd Harden - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lawton Community Theatre 7%

Angelo Chip - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Lawton Community Theatre 7%

Ronn Burton - THE SECRET GARDEN - Poteet Theatre 7%

Lexi Windsor - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Gabriel Krows - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Stage 405 6%

Cassie Magrath - OLIVER! - Lawton Community Theatre 6%

Emily Gill - OLIVER! - Lawton Community Theatre 5%

Keegan Zimmerman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Poteet Theatre 4%

Bill Nelson - GREASE - Theater Tulsa 3%

Jennifer White - FUN HOME - Theater Tulsa 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Allison Offield - NOISES OFF - Lawton Community Theatre 13%

Andrew Smith - JULIUS CAESAR - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 10%

Ryanne Rendergraft Pak - NOISES OFF - Lawton Community Theatre 10%

Betsy Bergthold - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Storyteller Theatre OKC 8%

Shelly Harmon - SORDID LIVES - Carpenter Square Theatre 7%

Garett Lacy - THE TEMPEST - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 6%

Trace Jones - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Storyteller Theatre OKC 5%

Dalten Hall - THE TEMPEST - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 4%

Terry Veal - SORDID LIVES - Carpenter Square Theatre 4%

Karis Martin - DECISION HEIGHT - 3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

Lilly Sunshine - THE BAD SEED - 3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

Lindsey Newell - JULIUS CAESAR - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 4%

David Burkhart - THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION) - Pollard Theatre Company 3%

Ronn Burton - INTIMATE APPAREL - Carpenter Square Theatre 3%

Paxton Kliewer - THE TEMPEST - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 3%

Ronn Burton - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Robin Robinson - A SWELL PARTY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Jim Clark - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Storyteller Theatre OKC 2%

Ryleigh Baker - BLEACH! - Co.Arts 1%

Michelle Swink - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Storyteller Theatre OKC 1%

Rob May - A SWELL PARTY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

John Covaleskie - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Storyteller Theatre OKC 1%

Kenneth Chambers - THE BAD SEED - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Miriam Eleanor - THE TEMPEST - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

OLIVER! - Lawton Community Theatre 24%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 13%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Storyteller Theatre OKC 11%

ANNIE - Lyric at the Plaza 11%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - Oklahoma Children's Theatre 8%

THELMA GAYLORD ACADEMY - Lyric Theatre Thelma Gaylord Academy 6%

LYRIC'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL - The Sooner Theatre 5%

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Storyteller Theatre OKC 5%

THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER - Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

WAKE UP, BROTHER BEAR! - Oklahoma Children's Theatre 4%

Favorite Local Theatre

Lawton Community Theatre 25%

Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 16%

The Sooner Theatre 9%

Stage 405 8%

Carpenter Square Theatre 7%

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

Storyteller Theatre OKC 4%

Lyric Theatre Thelma Gaylord Academy 4%

Poteet Theatre 3%

Pollard Theatre Company 3%

Jewel Box Theatre 2%

ArtWorks Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre 2%

Upstage Theatre of Oklahoma 1%

Co.Arts 1%

Jewish Theatre of Oklahoma 1%

Shawnee Little Theater 1%

Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre 0%

The race is on for the Oklahoma Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 14% 2 THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Lawton Community Theatre 13% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Stage 405 10% 4 MATILDA THE MUSICAL The Sooner Theatre 7% 5 SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Lawton Community Theatre 7% Best Play 1 NOISES OFF Lawton Community Theatre 17% 2 JULIUS CAESAR Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 13% 3 THE TEMPEST Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 11% 4 A TERRITORIAL CHRISTMAS CAROL Pollard Theatre Company 10% 5 WITCH Theater Tulsa 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Lawton Community Theatre 25% 2 Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 16% 3 The Sooner Theatre 9% 4 Stage 405 8% 5 Carpenter Square Theatre 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alyssa Martinez - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Lawton Community Theatre 9% 2 Connor Irwin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Stage 405 7% 3 Emeri Golden - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Lawton Community Theatre 6% 4 Maurice Quintel - RENT OKC Parks & Recreation 6% 5 Amber Hillhouse - NEXT TO NORMAL Stage 405 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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