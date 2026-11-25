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Carpenter Square Theatre will present Over the River and Through the Woods, a comedy by Joe DiPietro, November 27-December 13, 2026. Directed by Billie Thrash, the third production of CST's 43rd season will be performed on the Inasmuch Foundation Stage at 1009 W. Reno Ave., west of downtown Oklahoma City.

Nick Cristano has two things he can count on every Sunday: a big Italian dinner in New Jersey and four grandparents who have opinions about his life. So when he announces he's taking his dream job in Seattle, they decide to give him a reason to stay. Her name is Caitlin O'Hare, she's single, and she just happens to be coming to dinner.

What starts as a little matchmaking turns into a funny, tender tug-of-war between the life Nick wants to build and the family that can't imagine Sunday without him. Opening the day after Thanksgiving, the play offers audiences a familiar mix of family gatherings, unsolicited advice, and affection served in generous portions.

The production also marks a return to a significant chapter in Carpenter Square Theatre's history. First staged by CST during its 2000-01 season under the direction of the late Doobie Potter, Over the River and Through the Woods became an audience favorite and went on to represent the theatre in state, regional, national, and international festivals.

At OCTAFest in Tulsa in March 2001, the production received honors for Outstanding Production, the Standing Ovation Audience Award, ensemble performance, and set design. It advanced through the Region VI festival in Duncan to the national AACTFest in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, that June, where it earned Second Runner-Up, placing third nationally, and received special recognition for its ensemble performance. The production later traveled to Heidelberg, Germany, to perform for U.S. troops shortly after September 11, 2001.

CST's 2026 production honors Potter's memory and the journey she led with the earlier company.

The current cast features Matthew Percival as Nick Cristano, Mike Waugh as Nunzio Cristano, Shelly Harmon as Emma Cristano, John Covaleskie as Frank Gianelli, Lana Henson as Aida Gianelli, and Allyson Rose as Caitlin O'Hare. Percival makes his Carpenter Square Theatre debut in the production.

Michelle Hall serves as Stage Manager and handles props, with Christine Jolly providing backstage support as Assistant Stage Manager.

During the run, the Richard and Glenna Tanenbaum Gallery will feature jewelry by Yvita Croider and paintings by Al Bostick. Patrons are invited to visit the lobby gallery before the performance.

Ten performances are scheduled over three weekends. Evening performances begin at 7:30PM November 27-28, December 3-5, and December 10-12. Sunday matinees begin at 2:00PM December 6 and 13.

Tickets are on sale at www.carpentersquare.com and through the free Carpenter Square Theatre mobile app. All seats are reserved, and advance reservations are recommended. Regular adult tickets are $30, with discounts available for seniors, military, educators, students, and groups of 10 or more. Thursday performances feature reduced ticket prices, and CST honors the Allied Arts OKCityCard discount. Discounted flexible passes, redeemable for multiple productions, are also available.

For reservations or additional information, call 405-232-6500. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6PM. Free parking is available in the theatre's lot directly across the street.

Since its founding in 1984, Carpenter Square Theatre has presented contemporary theatre for Oklahoma City audiences. Productions take place in an intimate, 120-seat theatre with a lobby art gallery and bar. Patrons may bring refreshments into the theatre.

Carpenter Square Theatre appreciates the support of the Oklahoma Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Kirkpatrick Family Fund, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, and Allied Arts Foundation.

The race is on for the Oklahoma Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13% 2 THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Lawton Community Theatre 13% 3 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Stage 405 11% 4 SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Lawton Community Theatre 7% 5 MATILDA THE MUSICAL The Sooner Theatre 7% Best Play 1 NOISES OFF Lawton Community Theatre 17% 2 JULIUS CAESAR Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 12% 3 THE TEMPEST Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 11% 4 A TERRITORIAL CHRISTMAS CAROL Pollard Theatre Company 10% 5 THE BAD SEED 3rd Act Theatre Company 5% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Lawton Community Theatre 25% 2 Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 16% 3 The Sooner Theatre 9% 4 Stage 405 8% 5 Carpenter Square Theatre 8% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Alyssa Martinez - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Lawton Community Theatre 10% 2 Connor Irwin - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Stage 405 7% 3 Emeri Golden - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Lawton Community Theatre 6% 4 Maurice Quintel - RENT OKC Parks & Recreation 5% 5 Amber Hillhouse - NEXT TO NORMAL Stage 405 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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