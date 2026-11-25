Carpenter Square Theatre to Stage OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS in Oklahoma City
Matthew Percival makes his Carpenter Square Theatre debut as Nick Cristano in the production, with Allyson Rose as Caitlin O'Hare.
Carpenter Square Theatre will present Over the River and Through the Woods, a comedy by Joe DiPietro, November 27-December 13, 2026. Directed by Billie Thrash, the third production of CST's 43rd season will be performed on the Inasmuch Foundation Stage at 1009 W. Reno Ave., west of downtown Oklahoma City.
Nick Cristano has two things he can count on every Sunday: a big Italian dinner in New Jersey and four grandparents who have opinions about his life. So when he announces he's taking his dream job in Seattle, they decide to give him a reason to stay. Her name is Caitlin O'Hare, she's single, and she just happens to be coming to dinner.
What starts as a little matchmaking turns into a funny, tender tug-of-war between the life Nick wants to build and the family that can't imagine Sunday without him. Opening the day after Thanksgiving, the play offers audiences a familiar mix of family gatherings, unsolicited advice, and affection served in generous portions.
The production also marks a return to a significant chapter in Carpenter Square Theatre's history. First staged by CST during its 2000-01 season under the direction of the late Doobie Potter, Over the River and Through the Woods became an audience favorite and went on to represent the theatre in state, regional, national, and international festivals.
At OCTAFest in Tulsa in March 2001, the production received honors for Outstanding Production, the Standing Ovation Audience Award, ensemble performance, and set design. It advanced through the Region VI festival in Duncan to the national AACTFest in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, that June, where it earned Second Runner-Up, placing third nationally, and received special recognition for its ensemble performance. The production later traveled to Heidelberg, Germany, to perform for U.S. troops shortly after September 11, 2001.
CST's 2026 production honors Potter's memory and the journey she led with the earlier company.
The current cast features Matthew Percival as Nick Cristano, Mike Waugh as Nunzio Cristano, Shelly Harmon as Emma Cristano, John Covaleskie as Frank Gianelli, Lana Henson as Aida Gianelli, and Allyson Rose as Caitlin O'Hare. Percival makes his Carpenter Square Theatre debut in the production.
Michelle Hall serves as Stage Manager and handles props, with Christine Jolly providing backstage support as Assistant Stage Manager.
During the run, the Richard and Glenna Tanenbaum Gallery will feature jewelry by Yvita Croider and paintings by Al Bostick. Patrons are invited to visit the lobby gallery before the performance.
Ten performances are scheduled over three weekends. Evening performances begin at 7:30PM November 27-28, December 3-5, and December 10-12. Sunday matinees begin at 2:00PM December 6 and 13.
Tickets are on sale at www.carpentersquare.com and through the free Carpenter Square Theatre mobile app. All seats are reserved, and advance reservations are recommended. Regular adult tickets are $30, with discounts available for seniors, military, educators, students, and groups of 10 or more. Thursday performances feature reduced ticket prices, and CST honors the Allied Arts OKCityCard discount. Discounted flexible passes, redeemable for multiple productions, are also available.
For reservations or additional information, call 405-232-6500. Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6PM. Free parking is available in the theatre's lot directly across the street.
Since its founding in 1984, Carpenter Square Theatre has presented contemporary theatre for Oklahoma City audiences. Productions take place in an intimate, 120-seat theatre with a lobby art gallery and bar. Patrons may bring refreshments into the theatre.
Carpenter Square Theatre appreciates the support of the Oklahoma Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Kirkpatrick Family Fund, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, and Allied Arts Foundation.
Love Theater in Oklahoma? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Grady Nichols Christmas Show
Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/08)
|
Legally Blonde
Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (2/16-2/16)
|
C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In
OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center (1/23-1/23)
|
Over the River and Through the Woods
Carpenter Square Theatre (11/27-12/13) PHOTOS
|
Lyric’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2026)
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (11/25-12/26)
|
Waitress
Civic Center Music Hall (1/29-1/31)
|
Jane Austen's Christmas Cracker
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park (12/03-12/20)
|
An Actor's Carol
Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park (11/27-11/29)
|
The Sunkicks: Home for the Holidays
Oklahoma City Community College (12/15-12/15)