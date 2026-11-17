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The Chocolate Factory Theater concludes its Fall 2026 season with the premiere of boiling rain, a new evening length dance performance by devynn emory. Tickets may be purchased in advance at chocolatefactorytheater.org.

The closing chapter of mymannykinfriends - a trilogy of works involving the participation of medical mannequins, including deadbird (2022) and can anybody help me hold this body (2021 - 2023) - the gestation of boiling rain began with devynn emory's entry into the field of nursing, ten years ago, initially as a strategy to sustain a choreographic practice during a major life and career pivot.

The trilogy has since premiered and toured across Turtle Island, unfolding through collaborations with water, land, and many incredible artists and institutional partners including Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Prospect Park Alliance, Danspace Project, and MASS MoCA.

emory is now a Registered Nurse and Nurse Practitioner in psychiatric care; accordingly, boiling rain looks skyward as the trilogy draws to a close, bringing the artist's perspective as a hospital laborer into conversation with the stars, and their teachings on how to be with one another's bodies.

In each iteration of mymannykinfriends, audiences gather in rituals of mourning, accompanying medical mannequins, originally designed as teaching tools for nurses, into the next realm. Now, with boiling rain, the public is invited to gather one last time to welcome Jeanie, the final beloved fallen member of this trilogy's circle.

Dedicated to the steady, daily pulse of healthcare workers laboring behind private white walls, boiling rain imagines a liberated path beyond our mortal bodies, turning toward the stars in search of the wisdom and guidance that so often slip from view in the rhythms of everyday life, and discovering other ways of being with, caring for, and supporting one another through durational duress. Join us as we listen to the stars and welcome Jeanie, our newest ancestor, into the star world, accompanied by us, by you, and by all the ancestors who have traveled with us through this trilogy.

Created by devynn emory. Performed by Yanira Castro, maura nguyen donohue, and devynn emory. Live vocal composition by Holland Andrews. Lighting Design by Shana Crawford.

devynn emory's association with The Chocolate Factory Theater began with an early stage creative residency in 2019.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

devynn emory is a choreographer/dance artist (beast), dual licensed bodyworker (sage), seer and registered nurse- practicing in the fields of acute/critical care, hospice, COVID, gender affirming surgery and integrative health in NYC. they recently became a PMHNP (psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner). emory's performance company devynnemory/beastproductions finds the intersection of these fields, walking the edges of thresholds- drawing from their multiple in-between states of being, holding space for liminal bodies bridging multiple planes of transition while finding reciprocity practice as a constant decolonial pathway. boiling rain is the conclusion of a touring a multi-media performance trilogy centering medical mannequins holding the wisdom of end of life experiences of their patients, matriarchs and loss in community. born on Lenape Land, emory is a descendant of the Lenape and Nanticoke on their father's side with settler ancestry on their mother's side. they live on Munsee lands (Brooklyn NY) ). the #mymannykinfriends trilogy (deadbird, can anybody help me hold this body, Grandmother Cindy, Cindy Sessions and boiling rain have been supported by United States Artists, Foundation of Contemporary Arts, Art Matters, NYSCA, and Creative Capital.

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