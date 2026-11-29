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Terrarium, a one-act play by playwright Yide Cai, will have its New York production as part of the Winter 2026 Gene Frankel Theatre Festival (November 30-December 20). The production is directed by Sissi Xiqian Chen and produced by Maryclare Ramirez and Abriela Rodriguez. It plays in Block 4 at the historic Gene Frankel Theatre, 24 Bond Street in NoHo, on December 5 at 2:30 PM, December 10 at 7:30 PM, and December 16 at 7:30 PM.

'Terrarium' is a one-act play that explores the cyclical nature of environmental collapse and generational trauma through the lens of a suburban family swimming pool.

The cast features Sophia Bell as Laura, Josh Lau as Jim, and Dianne Dewald as Daughter/Mom.

A suburban swimming pool is the only place we see in Terrarium, and the design team has made it hold generations of one family and the slow unraveling of the world around them.

Costume Designer Xinyue (Angela) Zhang builds the production's visual arc around swimwear. In a play set entirely at the pool, her costumes do much of the work of telling the audience when, and who, they are watching. Zhang works in the costume department at Boston Ballet and previously collaborated with Cai on The Rice Eaters, which debuted Off-Broadway at the 2025 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival.

Set designer Fan Yu brings the family's backyard pool onto the intimate stage of the historic Gene Frankel Theatre, shaping the single enclosed space, part refuge and part terrarium, in which the play's characters and their histories are held.

Music & sound designer Joe Yifan Deng creates the music and soundscape that carry the audience through the play's shifts in time, from the familiar sounds of a summer afternoon by the pool to the changed world that follows.

The creative team includes Xinyue (Angela) Zhang (costume design), Fan Yu (set design), Joe Yifan Deng (music & sound design), and Adeline Grimmett (stage manager).

About The Artists

Yide Cai (Playwright) is a bilingual playwright and an MFA candidate in Playwriting at Boston University. His play The Rice Eaters debuted Off-Broadway at the 2025 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival. His short play A Middle Passage won the 50th Annual Samuel French OOB Festival and is published by Concord Theatricals. Glass Ark, about the 1991 Biosphere 2 experiment, was commissioned by Ensemble Studio Theatre and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. O True Apothecary was an O'Neill semi-finalist, and White Phoenix was a semi-finalist for Philadelphia Theatre Company's Terrence McNally Award. He has translated Rabbit Hole, Dead Poets Society, and The Book of Will into Chinese. Instagram: @cai.john

Sissi Xiqian Chen (Director) Sissi Chen is a New York-based director, dramaturg, performer, and producer. Born and raised in northwestern China, her work usually touches on minority experiences, gender politics, and emotional lives shaped by culture and society. Favorite credits include Juliet & Jul-Yingtai (Vermilion Theatre & Jersey City Theatre Center), Bodega Cat (Chain Theatre Festival), True Places Never Are/NOH! (Flea Theatre; Theater for the New City), The President's Invitation 蒋公的面子(Nomad Theatre Company), among others. She's the PlayGround-NY Directing Apprenticeship for its 2026-2027 season. Instagram: @sissiiichen_

Xinyue (Angela) Zhang (Costume Designer) Xinyue Zhang is a designer-maker specializing in costume design and construction. Grounded in strong technical craftsmanship and a love of historical fashion, she creates detailed, character-focused work that merges tradition with contemporary style. Her process values collaboration, precision, and the transformative power of clothing in performance. Instagram: @angela_xinyue25

Performances will run Saturday, December 5 at 2:30 PM; Thursday, December 10 at 7:30 PM; Wednesday, December 16 at 7:30 PM at the Gene Frankel Theatre, 24 Bond Street, New York, NY 10012 (4/5/6 to Bleecker St; B/D/F/M to Broadway-Lafayette St). Run Time is roughly 30 minutes. Tickets: https://our.show/gftfestivalwinter2026. Festival lineup: www.genefrankeltheatrefestival.com

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