NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Developed over five years at Mercury Store and supported by the Coffey Street Studio Artist Initiative, The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark will be staged for 120 people a night at Coffey Street Studio (153 Coffey St), an artist-led developmental lab housed inside a 13,000-square-foot warehouse in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Directors Will Frears (Mercury Store founding director) and Drama Desk winner Emma Rosa Went (Degenerates, Initiative) treat Shakespeare's masterpiece not as a relic, but as a living, volatile new play. This presentation runs from January 22 – February 14, 2027, with an opening set for January 31, and features a tiered ticketing model. Prices range from $1 to $250 with egalitarian seating regardless of price. Tickets are currently on sale at www.HamletRedHook.com.



Frears and Went see Hamlet as a real and contradictory person trapped inside the problem of the play's dramaturgy. They lean into the play's dream logic and unresolved mysteries, and ask, “Can we live with the complexities of Hamlet without trying to solve them?” The event invites audiences into an intimate, shared encounter with Shakespeare's wilder edges.

“This Hamlet started as a question,” says Frears. “It's a very difficult play; grappling with its complexities for five years alongside Emma has been an extraordinary pleasure and privilege. This kind of intellectual and artistic collaboration is rare.”

“Hamlet is sort of a bottomless play, so it enables a bottomless conversation,” says Went. “Doing this with Will is what makes it so unique and exciting for me. Co-directing pushes you into trying things you genuinely might never think of otherwise. It makes the whole thing into an experiment.”

Rooted in a commitment to radical economic accessibility and structural transparency, the creators will publicly share financial data from the production including its budget. This act, alongside its flexible pricing model, offers not only a performance of Hamlet, but a test case for a sustainable new framework for Off-Broadway theater.

The cast of The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark features members of the Mercury Store acting company including Amara James Aja, Francisco Arcila, Delaney Feener, Danyel Geddie, Nile Assata Harris, Jesse B. Koehler, Maia Novi, and Felix Teich.

The creative team includes Chalfant/Lord-Surratt (scenic and costume design), five-time Tony Award nominee Ben Stanton (lighting design), Brandon Bulls (sound design), Anna Kiraly (projection design), Dan Renkin (fight director), Tessa Bagby (associate director), and Harrison Newton (production stage manager).

Jacob Stuckelman of Regular People serves as General Manager. Andrew Patino of Regular People serves as Director of Marketing. Gwen Mileti of Regular People serves as Director of Branding & Design.

Twenty-one performances of The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark will take place January 22 – February 14, 2027, at Coffey Street Studio, located at 153 Coffey St in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn. Critics are welcome as of Thursday, January 28 for a press opening on Sunday, January 31. Performances are Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:00 PM, Saturdays at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM, and Sundays at 4:00 PM.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming