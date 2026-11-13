Vivace Vignette Festival to Stage Short Plays, Scenes and Monologues on Roosevelt Island in November

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Vivace Arts Collective presents the Vivace Vignette Festival, a weekend of short plays, scenes and monologues. Vivace, one of New York City's newest theatre companies, presents two evenings celebrating local talent on Saturday, November 14 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, November 15 at 5:00 PM at Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance, 548 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, NY. Each performance runs approximately 90 minutes.

The festival is Vivace's third production in its debut year. The company launched with a cabaret at The Green Room 42 on August 16, followed by a successful Halloween Cabaret at Don't Tell Mama on October 24.

Each evening brings together seasoned performers and first-time actors in a mix of classic and contemporary works, from Shakespeare's King Lear and Richard III to Chekhov's Wild Honey, Larry Kramer's The Normal Heart, Duncan MacMillan's Every Brilliant Thing, and David Ives's comedies Sure Thing and The Philadelphia. The lineup also includes new pieces written and performed by members of the company: St. Alexis by Adeline Pollack, Qué es Día de Muertos by Frida Mancilla, and Ghost Light by Zola Abraham.

The festival features Achilles Lavidis, Adeline Pollack, Andrea Yang, Antonio Lo Fiego, Elyse Orecchio, Frida Mancilla, Jeanne Castagnaro, Joe Orecchio, Juliette Croce, Keegan Dolan, Laura McPhillips, Lucas Curran, Mary Di Mauro and Zola Abraham.

Vivace is a new theatre production and arts education company dedicated to creating opportunities for artists at every stage of their careers and to bringing the arts into New York City classrooms.

EVENT DETAILS

Dates: Saturday, November 14 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, November 15 at 5:00 PM

Venue: Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance, 548 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, NY

Running time: Approximately 90 minutes

Tickets: $25, available at the door.

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