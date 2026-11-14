Video: Go Behind The Scenes Of MEDEA's Costumes At The Metropolitan Opera

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The Metropolitan Opera has shared a new behind-the-scenes video highlighting the intricate costume designs featured in its production of MEDEA. In the clip, Assistant Costume Shop Head Robert Bulla offers a closer look at the work of Costume Designer Doey Lüthi, exploring the craftsmanship and attention to detail that go into bringing the production's wardrobe to life. Check out the video!

MEDEA is Cherubini's rarely performed treatment of the Greek tragedy. The Met production returns to the stage this fall with soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role. Tenor Michael Spyres sings opposite her as Medea's unfaithful husband.

The opera is on stage at the Metropolitan Opera through November 21. It opened as one of two Met productions to begin within three days, alongside Puccini's Tosca, as noted in BroadwayWorld's classical arts guide for the week of Oct. 26.

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