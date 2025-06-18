VIRGIN MARY STAND-UP HOUR to Premiere At UNDER St. Marks This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Reagan Allen will premiere her first full-length play, VIRGIN MARY STAND-UP HOUR - on July 12 at 9:30PM, starring Allen as The Virgin Mary and featuring Jacob Lamb as Bartholomew the stagehand.

VIRGIN MARY STAND-UP HOUR will be presented for one night only at UNDER St. Marks in the East Village: 94 St. Marks Place. Event details can be viewed at https://tickets.frigid.nyc/event/6897:1201/

"Virgin Mary Stand-Up Hour is exactly what it sounds like," says writer and performer Reagan Allen. "Defying the laws of time and space, The Virgin Mary will perform - for you - an hour of stand-up comedy. For this freewheeling empty nester, nothing is off limits, from religion, to politics, to raising children who are... holier-than-thou. She'll do it all with the help of her volunteer stagehand, Bartholomew, who prays he'll make it out alive." This wildly irreverent play is made for fans of ahistorical satire, biblical humor, and queer alt-comedy.

Post-pandemic, Allen graduated from the Drama program at NYU Tisch, where she met co-star Jacob Lamb, a long-time friend and artistic collaborator. Since then, she has brought her trademark raw, unfiltered, and razor-sharp humor to audiences across the US and abroad. She made her UK debut with her musical comedy hour, 'Intelligent Bisexual Woman,' at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, and went on to perform the show at the Edinburgh Fringe, where she received rave reviews.

