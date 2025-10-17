URINETOWN Will Be Presented at a Class Act NY This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Class Act NY, the award-winning acting studio, will present four performances of URINETOWN in New York City the weekend of November 8-9.

In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!

The double-cast productions of URINETOWN are produced by Jessica R. Grosman, Artistic Director and Founder of A Class Act NY. and Jonathan Grosman, Director of Operations at A Class Act NY.

The show is directed by 10x Broadway Veteran, Wendi Bergamini, and choreographed by Lilli Jacobs with music direction by James Stryska. Kimmi Zimmermann serves as the Stage Manager.

The production stars Logan Cross and DaMarcus as Bobby Strong, Evelyn Sherer and Alana Copland as Hope Cladwell, Zachary Drossman as Caldwell Be. Cladwell, Alexa Checchi and Savanna Mooney as Penelope Pennywise, Ava Grace Johnson and Evvy Lyons as Officer Lockstock, Kimberley Chauvet and Zoe Rux as Officer Barrel, Mairead Howard and Isabela Christoph as Little Sally, Jordan King and Remy Son Stolow as Senator Fipp, Sarah Fiely and Tamia Mack as Josephine 'Old Ma' Strong, Leena Advani and Maya Callaghan as Joseph 'Old Man' Strong, Maggie Albano and Liana Budakov as McQueen, Jayleen Cartagena and Adi Ruiz as Little Becky Two Shoes, Fia Frances and Sophia Del Oliveira as Hot Blades, Lode Thoonen and Ruby Schnagel as Tiny Tammy, Violet Altebrando and Janani Naidu as Soupy Sue, Caralynn Yip and Mica Siegel as Robbie the Stockfish, Nina Wartski and Ria Joseph as Billie Jo and Dr. Billeaux, Melina Bakos and Liv Murphy as Mrs Millennium and Cop, and Maya Scarlett Gasper as Ensemble.

There will be 4 chances to see the show throughout the weekend of November 8 & November 9 at the off-Broadway Riverside Theatre in NYC. Showtimes are 4PM and 7:30PM!