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Playwright Mark-Eugene Garcia's (Un)Missed Connections, a contemporary drama exploring the complicated intersections of desire, intimacy, and human connection, comes to FRIGID New York's UNDER St. Marks for four performances, December 3-6.

When Carlos, a forty-year-old married man, kisses Javier, a twenty-two-year-old closeted young man, one reckless moment sets eight lives on a collision course. As desire, loneliness, secrets, and longing ripple through their lives, their stories quietly intertwine, revealing the fragile, erotic, and unexpected ways queer men find, lose, and change one another.

Set in Jackson Heights, Queens, the play examines the messy realities of modern queer relationships, the search for intimacy, and the moments that can alter the course of a life. Both intimate and expansive, (Un)Missed Connections invites audiences to consider the people who enter our lives, the connections we pursue, and the possibilities that might have been.

The production is directed by Rodrigo Bolaños and features Manuel C. Alcazar*, Juan-Diego Aries, Rodrigo Bolaños, Sergio Caetano, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Collin Hendley, Ulises Otero Jr.*, and Marvin Riggins*.

*These actors appear courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. This production is an Equity Approved Showcase.

A Creative Partnership Spanning More Than Two Decades

(Un)Missed Connections brings together playwright Mark-Eugene Garcia and director Rodrigo Bolaños, a married creative team whose artistic and personal partnership has grown over more than two decades.

Their creative collaboration began in 2004, when Bolaños performed in a workshop of Garcia's play With Bated Breath, then titled Up in the Air. That early collaboration sparked a relationship that would evolve into a shared commitment to bringing Latine voices and stories to life onstage.

Over the years, the two have continued to build a body of work together, combining Garcia's playwriting and performance with Bolaños's direction and storytelling. With (Un)Missed Connections, the two continue that journey, bringing audiences a story about intimacy, vulnerability, and the unexpected ways our lives intersect.

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