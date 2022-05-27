Troy Foundry Theatre Obtains To Perform FOOTFALLS, ROCKABY & NOT I By Samuel Beckett

What do you see in the dark? A mouth or a chair? What do you hear? Are those footsteps? There is someone else there. Is this a memory? When did it start? Remember. Hold onto it. Is that a cry from within? Or All those inner screams that crave to be let out.

Troy Foundry Theatre presents Echo Chambers: Beckett 3 (Footfalls, Rockaby & Not I). These seminal works by renowned playwright Samuel Beckett will be presented June 3 through June 18th at the historic Hart Cluett Museum in Troy, NY. Space is limited to 50 seats each evening. You must wear a mask to attend.

To purchase tickets please visit: https://bit.ly/EchoChambersBeckett3_TFT_Tickets.

FOOTFALLS

Directed by Ethan Botwick

Performed by Angelique Powell

ROCKABY

Directed and performed by Eliana Rowe

NOT I

Directed by David Girard

Performed by *Shannon Rafferty

*This Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Hart Cluett Museum

57 2nd St, Troy, NY 12180

