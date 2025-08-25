Tilted Axes Premieres CIRCLE WITH NO CENTER at TNC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Crystal Field, Executive Director of Theater for the New City, will present Tilted Axes: Circle With No Center, a groundbreaking theatrical event combining music, movement, and visuals. Performances take place Thursday, October 2 through Sunday, October 5, 2025 at Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue, New York City.

Circle With No Center transforms the stage into a dynamic landscape where musicians playing mobile electric guitars and percussion move in choreographed formations, weaving intricate sonic textures that blur the lines between concert, dance, and immersive theater. Created by composer and performer Patrick Grant, the work invites audiences to experience music as a living, breathing environment - part ritual, part procession, and entirely unlike anything else currently on the New York stage.

Performance Schedule: Thursday, October 2 - 8:00 PM, Friday, October 3 - 8:00 PM, Saturday, October 4 - 8:00 PM, Sunday, October 5 - 3:00 PM

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is an innovative performance ensemble that takes music off the stage and into unexpected places - streets, galleries, museums, and theaters. With amplified sound, choreography, and public engagement, Tilted Axes turns each performance into a unique, site-specific event.