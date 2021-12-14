Thomas Jay Ryan and Robert Stanton to Star in the World Premiere of THE GOLD ROOM

i am a slow tide, a performance and media collective founded by director Gus Heagerty, will present the world premiere of The Gold Room by Jacob Perkins, which marks the playwright's professional debut. Starring Thomas Jay Ryan (West Side Story, The Crucible) and Robert Stanton (Ink, Saint Joan), The Gold Room is an acerbic, mind-bending fall into the genesis of queer identity. Performances begin February 11 at HERE (145 Sixth Avenue, Manhattan), with an opening set for Sunday, February 13, for a limited run through March 4. Tickets go on sale January 4 at https://slowtide.info/.

In The Gold Room, two middle-aged men meet for a chance sexual encounter, soon finding their shared anxieties have created an undulating theatrical landscape of lust and loss. Perkins's play drives its audience through a wondrously dark and surprisingly explosive minefield of scenes allowing Broadway veterans Ryan and Stanton to play opposite each other as never seen before. Heagerty, whose production of Agnes Borinsky's Brief Chronicle Books 6-8 earned a Critic's Pick from Helen Shaw in Time Out New York, leads a queer creative team in this unapologetic and timely play about fragile connections on the brink of collapse.

"The Gold Room is an interrogation of the violence I've done to myself in response to the violence others have done to me," says playwright Jacob Perkins. "It's about creating a room where I feel safe and secure to love someone who looks and sounds like me. It's about the looming threat that someone may walk in and disturb that sanctuary. That amidst all of the vulnerability established with another person, we could be invaded or denied or punished...or perhaps simply be seen. The audience watching this process of intimacy unfolding amidst dread and fear is, for me, what it's like to be a gay person: that notion of being viewed and commented on and either approved of or dismissed. For me, that is the queer canon."

"The Gold Room wrenches the needle forward on our understanding of queer experience," says director Gus Heagerty. "It's a mind-bending inquiry into how a self is formed. How we've taken the shame and trauma that was dumped on us and wedged it between our own romantic interludes. Jacob's pungent text locates the baffling feeling of isolation inside a romantic dynamic."

The creative team for The Gold Room includes Emona Stoykova (set design), greer x (lighting design), Elizabeth Caitlin Ward (costume design), Michael Hernandez (sound design), Andie Lerner (production stage manager), Sam Max (producer), and Anne Troup (co-producer).

Sixteen performances of The Gold Room will take place February 11-March 4, 2022, at HERE, located at 145 Sixth Avenue, just below Spring Street, in Manhattan. The performance schedule is Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 4pm. Critics are welcome as of February 11 for an opening on Sunday, February 13. Tickets, which start at $25, are available online at https://slowtide.info/ or by phone at 212-647-0202. Standard ticketing fees apply.

HERE will require proof of full vaccination for all artists, staff, and audience members for all in-person performances. Masks and/or CDC-recommended face coverings will be required for audiences and employees inside the theater at all times.

The production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as a technical liaison.