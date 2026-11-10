Thai Theatre Showcase 2026 to Present Six New Theatrical Works in New York City

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Thai Theatre Foundation US (TTF) will present Thai Theatre Showcase 2026 on November 14-15 at Open Jar Studios in Midtown Manhattan. Now in its third edition, the two-day event brings together Thai and Thai-American theater artists and their collaborators to share six new theatrical works in development, culminating in a Snippet Showcase & Closing Celebration on Sunday, November 15, at 6 PM. All events are free and open to the public, with advance reservations encouraged.

More than a festival of performances, Thai Theatre Showcase reflects the Foundation's ongoing commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for Thai theater artists in the United States. Through development grants, production resources, artistic collaboration, and public presentations, TTF works to support artists at different stages of their creative processes while strengthening the infrastructure needed for a sustainable theater community.

The 2026 program includes five Development Showcase projects supported through TTF's Development Grants, alongside a special presentation produced by the Foundation. The selected works encompass original plays, musicals, and experimental theatrical forms, offering audiences an opportunity to experience a range of contemporary voices and creative approaches. These works are first drafts, shared with audiences at the very beginning of their lives. By presenting them at this early stage, the Showcase seeks to sow the seeds for Thai and Thai-American stories still to come.

'Supporting artists means more than giving them a stage,' said Keng S. Meateanuwat, Executive Director of Thai Theatre Foundation US. 'New work takes time, resources, and a community that believes in its potential. Through Thai Theatre Showcase, we want artists to have the space to experiment, collaborate, and continue developing their work. We hope to build something that lasts beyond a single weekend of performances.'

Rather than presenting six fully staged productions, the Showcase invites audiences into the process of developing new theater, providing opportunities for artists to share their work, engage with audiences, and explore possibilities for its future.

2026 Development Showcase & Special Presentation

Saturday, November 14

2:00 PM - Photographic Memory

Written by Angela Dixon

Directed by Keng S. Meateanuwat

A new play exploring Thai identity, family, memory, and the question of whether we can love where we come from on our own terms.

4:00 PM - Analysis

Written by Aina Rita Swartz

Directed by Saran Polchan

A new play examining loyalty, power, and the complicated line between devotion and complicity.

7:00 PM - Slumber Party at the End of the World

Written by Chacha Tahng

Directed by Dante Green

On the eve of the predicted Mayan apocalypse in 2012, five teenage girls gather for a sleepover and face what it means to spend what might be their last night together.

Sunday, November 15

11:00 AM - ทุกคนต้องมีจุดจบ // Nobody Will Ever Die Ever

Written by Charles 'Cha' Mangan

Directed by Chloe Chow

Two half-Thai brothers confront grief, inheritance, and an inherited culture of male violence as their father prepares to launch technology that could make death negotiable.

1:00 PM - things I drew and songs I wrote - รูปที่วาดและเพลงที่เขียน

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Tidtaya Sinutoke

Directed by Keng S. Meateanuwat

Music Direction by Papat Lertchanvit

A musical exhibition blending music, visual art, and audience participation to explore identity, resilience, healing, and the ways art can transform private memories into shared experiences.

3:00 PM - Seven Different Lives of Me

Thai Theatre Foundation US Special Presentation

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jazz Sunpanich

Directed by Nana Dakin

Music Direction and Arrangements by Miguel Sutedjo

A new musical exploring identity, belonging, and the many versions of ourselves we carry as we search for where-and with whom-we belong.

Snippet Showcase & Closing Celebration

The two-day event concludes on Sunday, November 15, at 6 PM, with the Snippet Showcase & Closing Celebration, featuring short theatrical performances and excerpts by Thai and Thai-American artists.

The Snippet Showcase provides an additional platform for artists to introduce their work to audiences, celebrate creative experimentation, and connect with fellow theatermakers. The celebration brings together participating artists, collaborators, audiences, and supporters in recognition of the growing Thai theater community in New York City.

The evening will also feature Thai food generously sponsored by LumLum and Valla Table, two New York City Thai restaurants providing in-kind food contributions to support the celebration.

Their contributions highlight the importance of community partnerships in bringing artists and audiences together and strengthening connections across New York City's Thai community.

Building a Sustainable Future for Thai Theater

Since its establishment, Thai Theatre Showcase has served as a platform for increasing the visibility of Thai and Thai-American theater artists while supporting the development of new theatrical work.

At the center of the Showcase is the belief that supporting theater requires more than presenting finished productions. New work depends on opportunities to experiment, access to resources, meaningful collaboration, and continued engagement with artistic communities. By welcoming first drafts and sharing works at the earliest stages of their development, the Showcase treats each presentation as a seed planted for the future, nurturing the Thai and Thai-American stories that may grow from these beginnings.

Through its Development Grants, Thai Theatre Foundation US provides financial and production support to selected projects, enabling artists to advance their work and share it with audiences.

Beyond individual projects, the Foundation seeks to cultivate an environment in which artists can develop professional relationships, explore new artistic possibilities, and continue building their creative practices.

Thai Theatre Showcase 2026 celebrates not only the works being presented but also the artists, collaborators, and communities who contribute to the future of Thai theater in the United States.

Event Information

Thai Theatre Showcase 2026

November 14-15, 2026

Venue:

Open Jar Studios

1601 Broadway, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10019

Closing Event:

Snippet Showcase & Closing Celebration

Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 6:00 PM

Admission: Free and open to the public. Advance reservations encouraged. Separate reservations are required for each presentation.

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