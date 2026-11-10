My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
TWELFTH NIGHT: 1941 Cast Announced for Episcopal Actors' Guild Run
Dan Wilson, Kaileela Hobby, and Elizabeth Colwell lead the company of TWELFTH NIGHT: 1941 at 1 East 29th Street in Manhattan.
Living Room Productions has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of Twelfth Night: 1941. Performances begin December 9 and run through December 19 at the Episcopal Actors' Guild, 1 East 29th Street in Manhattan.
The cast features: Dan Wilson as Ronald/Malvolio, Kaileela Hobby as Betty/Olivia, Elizabeth Colwell as Katherine/Viola, Chad Pierre Vann as Nigel/Orsino, Diego Millan as James/Sebastian, John Maddaloni as John/Feste, MICHAEL BRADLEY as Charlie/Sir Toby, Joe Staton as George/Sir Andrew, Drew Springer Miller as Ann/Maria, with musicians Mary Knapp on accordion, YoonJung Hwang on Violin, Victoria Dieck on piano, playing an original score by Will Healy.
Inspired by incredible true events, Twelfth Night: 1941 tells the story of a troupe of actors who mount a performance of Shakespeare's comedy during the Blitz of London.
When their theater is destroyed in a bombing, the resilient troupe must relocate their play to a church hall just in time to re-open on the actual 12th Night of Christmas. With original live music throughout, Twelfth Night: 1941 is a love letter to the human urge to gather, tell stories, and embrace joy in the face of mortality and devastation.
Written and directed by Ellyn Heald (The Hills of California), the play-within-a-play also features an original score by composer Will Healy (Founder, Artistic Director of ShoutHouse; recipient of the 2023 Leonard Bernstein Prize) with additional songs by Ellyn Heald.
The creative team includes: Laura Carswell (Lead Producer), Will Healy (Composer), Martin Kemp (Co-Producer), Kaileela Hobby (Associate Producer), Helena Mueller (Associate Producer), Steven Smith (Costume Design), and Alissa Mills (Stage Manager).
Twelfth Night: 1941 plays the Episcopal Actors' Guild, 1 East 29th Street, New York, NY, December 9-19, 2026. Tickets are on sale now at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/livingroomproductions/2256158.
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