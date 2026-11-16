TRUE CONFESSIONS OF A GO-GO GIRL Returns to The Triad Theatre Through December 11

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Davin Productions & JP Martin Theatricals (in association with Edmund Gaynes) will present the return of True Confessions of Go-Go Girl, the 90's hit show by Jill Morley, that Time Out calls 'evocative, fully realized, wickedly funny and painfully honest.' Directed by OBIE Award-winner Dan Wackerman, with choreography by Jo Weldon and Ashe Turner, and starring the multi-talented performance artist Jacqueline Frances in the role created by Ms. Morley. Performances began on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 7:00pm for a limited 14 performance engagement through December 11, 2026 at The Triad Theatre (158 West 72nd Street). Opening Night was Thursday, October 29 at 7pm.

True Confessions is a mélange of monologues, characters, music, dance, and images culled from Jill Morley's metamorphosis from tomboy to top-ranked bikini dancer in the 1990s. Jill likens it to stepping through the looking glass – only her Wonderland consists of seedy go-go bars off the Jersey Turnpike. Several characters based on real dancers she met make appearances, as well as her gay male roommate, who got her in touch with her femininity, and the bouncer who taught her how to 'hump air.' Through it all, Jill wonders how this new trade affects her personal life and examines the rewards and dangers of the go-go business.

'True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl captures the fun, excitement and just plain weirdness of night life before the internet and online hook up culture killed the party,' shares director Wackerman. 'There's nothing 'virtual' about Jill Morley's sex-positive account of her life as a stripper in the wilds of northern New Jersey. It's all too real... and sexy...and hilarious.'

'I am excited to get this new production of a play written in the 90s off the ground,' states Ms. Morley. 'I can't wait to see how today's audiences receive True Confessions 2.0!'

Ms. Frances is joined onstage by fellow dancer/performers Andrew Adubsa and Sydney Langford.

The creative team is Harry Feiner (scenic and lighting design) and Vox Populi (costume design).

Tickets are $69-$99 (with a $25 food/beverage minimum) and may ONLY be purchased online at InstantSeats or one hour prior to performance at The Triad Theatre box office.

True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl was published in Women Playwrights: The Best Plays of 1998 by Smith and Kraus.

BroadwayWorld previously shared new photos from the production.

THE HISTORY OF TRUE CONFESSIONS OF A GO-GO GIRL

In 1993, Jill Morley, a struggling actress, dipped her toe into go-go dancing in New Jersey and found it so fascinating she had to write about it. Blue-collar go-go bars filled with colorful characters provided an awakening of sorts. She would sit and write in the dressing rooms, observing the women she worked with, picking up on their mannerisms and empathizing with their stories. After writing and performing her own material for a couple of years, she was brave enough to put True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl on its feet.

She self-produced it with the fine folks at the Westbank Café, and the show soon got a 'buzz.' Then, Hollywood came calling. Jill appeared on Page Six, A Current Affair, Donahue, and other entertainment shows. She performed it at the HBO Workspace in LA and solo festivals across the country. The film rights were shopped to Jodie Foster, Meg Ryan, Universal, and other studios. But the interest fizzled out after Striptease and Showgirls got made and flopped. Jill brought the show back a year later with Dan Wackerman and Kevin Kennedy to The Red Room Theater at KGB in the East Village where it ran for over a year. In 2008, True Confessions was made into a Lifetime Movie, written by Lenore Kletter.

BIOS

Jill Morley (Author) is an award-winning screenwriter and a documentary filmmaker who focuses on gritty character-driven material and exposing the truth in compelling unexpected ways. Jill's screenplays have won or placed in several screenwriting competitions and have gotten her invited to the Middlebury Script Lab, Meg LeFauve's Radical Retreat at Hedgebrook, and the Stowe Story Lab. Jill's first screenplay, 'See Jane Fight' is featured on Deadline for making the Women's List as one of the Best Unproduced Screenplays. Her documentaries have been seen on the Sundance Channel, Netflix, Apple TV, Vice, Hulu, and at festivals around the world. Her short stories, plays, and monologues have been performed around the country, published in several anthologies, including a Best Women's Plays collection by Smith and Kraus. Besides attempting to write a book about her friend who went missing in 1996, she is also a USA Boxing Coach and National Golden Gloves Champion.

Jacqueline Frances (Performer) is a talented feminist icon from rural Canada. She has danced and cajoled across comedy and strip club stages around the world. She has starred in, written, and directed Tuesdays With Brian, Suffering in Sun Valley, and The Life and Divorce of Jacq the Stripper, among other irreverent titles. She has trained with legendary clown Philippe Gaulier in Paris and consulted with Jennifer Lopez on Hustlers. Ms. Frances would like to thank herself for never giving up.

Andrew Adubsa (Dancer/Performer) is a New York–based professional dancer specializing in nightlife and live stage performance. He has performed as a featured opening act and dancer for Jade Thirlwall, Heidi Montag for 'Zoo Pride' at Webster Hall, the RuPaul's Drag Race Finale Party at 3 Dollar Bill, and the Mayhem Rave at Ex Fabrica in Mexico City. Alongside training from UC Berkeley and the Los Angeles Ballet, his passion and style truly developed in the nightlife scene, with credits spanning immersive gogo sets at the Museum of Sex in New York and Miami, as well as regular sets with producer Luis Fernando. True Confessions represents a culmination—and, in many ways, an embodiment—of his dance and nightlife career to date, and he couldn't be more excited to be a part of it. @adubsa.

Sydney Langford she/her (Dancer/Performer) is a dancer from Chicago, making her Off-Broadway debut with the TrueCon2.0 team! She spent the last 15 years living & working in Seoul, South Korea and in Sydney, Australia. Sydney, aka Stellar Wynn, aka Robyn DysPu$$y, is a queer draglesque performer & Sagittarius specializing in high-energy, in your face (& on your lap) raunch. Credits: Lee Seungchul international tour (dancer), Hannibal Buress (Australia tour), JK Entertainment (instructor & choreographer), and various theatre & burlesque productions in Seoul. Sydney would like to thank Stage Door Dance Academy, as well as the experience of seeing Janet Jackson live at the formative age of 13-years-old, for making her who she is today. Big love to her fam & friends. And thank you, dear audience, for letting her play with you. Find her: @StellarWynn & Robyn DysPu$$y (drag king social media run by his mom)

Dan Wackerman (Director) is the artistic director of The Peccadillo Theater Company. Some directing credits for Peccadillo include Paul Osborn's Morning's at Seven, Rex Pickett's Sideways, Thornton Wilder's A Wilder Christmas, Clifford Odets' Rocket to the Moon (Drama Desk nomination), William Inge's A Loss of Roses (Best Theatre of 2014, Wall Street Journal), Jeffrey Hatcher's Ten Chimneys (NYC premiere), the Schwartz/Fields/ Abbott/Smith musical A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (Outer Critics Circle nomination for Outstanding Musical Revival), Elmer Rice's Counsellor-at-Law (Obie Award for Outstanding Direction, Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Revival, Outer Critics Circle nominations for Outstanding Direction and Revival) and The Talk of the Town by Ginny Redington and Tom Dawes (MAC nomination). Some other directing credits include: Two Jews, Talking by the multiple Emmy Award-winning writer/producer, Ed Weinberger, Arrivals by David Gow and Four Cops by Richard Vetere.

Jo Weldon (Choreographer) is the founder of The New York School of Burlesque and author of The Burlesque Handbook. She has created choreography for Gossip Girl, Love and Hip Hop, and ChristinaAguilera.com. She saw True Confessions of a Go-Go Girl with a group of other strippers in the 1990s, loved it, and is thrilled to be a part of it in 2026. She wrote and produced her own solo show, WHat I wORE to Work, based on three decades of experience as an adult entertainer. Her current work explores the intersections of erotic labor, fashion, and culture. She can be found at joweldon.com, on Instagram at @headmistressjo, and on Substack at https://joweldon.substack.com/

For more information, visit www.trueconfessionsofagogogirl.com, www.TriadNYC.com, and www.jillmorley.com.

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