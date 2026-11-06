THE WAYFARING STRANGERS to Improvise Bluegrass Musical at THE PIT in New York

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The Wayfaring Strangers will bring their improvised bluegrass musical to The PIT on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 6:30 p.m., presented by Theater of the Apes.

The performance will feature newly improvised lyrics set to traditional bluegrass and old-time musical standards, performed on instruments including banjo, guitar, upright bass, washboard, triangle, and jug.

The Wayfaring Strangers ensemble includes David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Matt Higgins, Marty Isenberg, Peter McGibney, and Piatt Pund.

Combining live music with improvisational comedy, the group creates original musical performances using the familiar sounds and conventions of traditional bluegrass. Each performance incorporates spontaneous lyrics and ensemble collaboration.

Downtown Sicko Torture Squad will open the November 15 performance.

An additional performance is scheduled for Sunday, December 13, at 6:30 p.m.

Performance and Ticket Information

The Wayfaring Strangers will perform at The PIT, located at 154 West 29th Street in New York City, on November 15 and December 13, 2026. Both performances begin at 6:30 p.m. and run approximately one hour.

Tickets and additional information are available through The PIT's official website.

For more information about the ensemble, visit Theater of the Apes.

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