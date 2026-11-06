When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
THE WAYFARING STRANGERS to Improvise Bluegrass Musical at THE PIT in New York
Theater of the Apes will present the show at THE PIT with cast members including Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday and Sharon Fogarty.
The Wayfaring Strangers will bring their improvised bluegrass musical to The PIT on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 6:30 p.m., presented by Theater of the Apes.
The performance will feature newly improvised lyrics set to traditional bluegrass and old-time musical standards, performed on instruments including banjo, guitar, upright bass, washboard, triangle, and jug.
The Wayfaring Strangers ensemble includes David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Matt Higgins, Marty Isenberg, Peter McGibney, and Piatt Pund.
Combining live music with improvisational comedy, the group creates original musical performances using the familiar sounds and conventions of traditional bluegrass. Each performance incorporates spontaneous lyrics and ensemble collaboration.
Downtown Sicko Torture Squad will open the November 15 performance.
An additional performance is scheduled for Sunday, December 13, at 6:30 p.m.
Performance and Ticket Information
The Wayfaring Strangers will perform at The PIT, located at 154 West 29th Street in New York City, on November 15 and December 13, 2026. Both performances begin at 6:30 p.m. and run approximately one hour.
Tickets and additional information are available through The PIT's official website.
For more information about the ensemble, visit Theater of the Apes.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
The Improvised Play
The Upright Citizens Brigade (11/01-11/15) PHOTOS
|
Alessandra Corona Performing Works Fall Season 2026
AILEY CITIGROUP THEATER (12/03-12/03) VIDEOS
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Curtains
Theatre at St. Jean's (11/06-11/14) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Kate, Allie and the '86 Mets
Asylum (11/05-11/10)
|
My Mobster
The Tank (11/01-11/23)
|
The New York Pops: Introducing … Jimmie Herrod and Marisha Wallace
Carnegie Hall - Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage (2/05-2/05)
|
Gloria Estefan and Emily Estefan: A Night of Rhythm and Storytelling
Carnegie Hall - Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage (3/08-3/08)
|
Bradley?
The NuBox Theatre (12/11-1/31) PHOTOS
|
The Grandest Princess Ball Ever! at Carmine’s
Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Times Square (11/28-11/28)