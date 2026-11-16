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Lehman Center for the Performing Arts will present The Magic School Bus on Sunday, December 13, 2026, at 3PM at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts.

Families will watch their favorite characters from the classic book & TV series explore the atmosphere on Mercury, Venus, and Mars on an epic interplanetary field trip. Guided by Ms. Frizzle, the class must pull together to find their way across the galaxy while learning as much about teamwork as they do about the solar system.

Since its founding in 1980, Lehman Center for the Performing Arts has been deeply rooted in the cultural life of the Bronx. As a 501c3 charitable nonprofit organization, Lehman Center provides Bronx residents with local, affordable access to high-quality live performances that entertain, educate, inspire, and celebrate the traditions of a multi-cultural community.

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