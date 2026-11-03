THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS, THE POUT-POUT FISH, and CLICK, CLACK, MOO Will Come to THE YORK THEATRE

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The York Theatre will present three shows for young audiences this Spring: THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS: LOST IN THE SOLAR SYSTEM, THE POUT-POUT FISH and CLICK, CLACK, MOO. TheaterWorksUSA is bringing their work to The York's current home, The Theater at Saint Jean's.



Additionally, TheaterWorksUSA (TWUSA) is hosting Cause for Applause NYC, a one-night-only fundraising concert on Monday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. at The Theatre at Saint Jean's, bringing together TWUSA alumni, Broadway veterans, and touring performers to support greater access to live theater for New York City children and families. Tickets are available from $38.29 (inclusive of all fees) ​ at TWUSA.ORG/CFANYC26.



First on Saturday, January 16, 2027 at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm, Ms. Frizzle blasts her class into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip in THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS: LOST IN THE SOLAR SYSTEM (Music & Lyrics by Matthew Lee Robinson, Book by Marshall Pailet).



On ​ Sunday, May 2, 2027 at 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm, whimsical puppets and live performers dive into a sweeping oceanic quest in THE POUT-POUT FISH (Book by Christopher Anselmo, Jared Corak, Matt Acheson, & Fergus J. Walsh; Music & Lyrics by Christopher Anselmo & Jared Corak).



Finally, on Sunday, May 23, 2027, at 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm, a tech-free farm erupts into delightful chaos when typing cows and striking chickens demand blankets from a stubborn Farmer Brown in CLICK, CLACK, MOO (Book by Billy Aronson, Lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila, Music by Brad Alexander).

Barbara Pasternack, Producing Artistic Director of TheaterWorksUSA, states “ As we celebrate our 60th Anniversary, we are thrilled to be partnering with The York Theatre at St. Jean's. It has been some time since we've had a New York season or home theatre—our previous one being at the Lucille Lortel Theatre—and it feels especially meaningful to return in this way. TheaterWorksUSA and The York Theatre are aligned in mission, committed to developing new musicals and supporting new artists, and we look forward to growing this partnership and building multigenerational audiences of musical theater lovers together.”

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