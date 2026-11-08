THE LIST OF 34 Returns For Special Benefit Reading

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Following a sold-out staged reading at RAT NYC in October, British actor and playwright Joe Staton's historical drama The List of 34 returns for a special benefit performance at the NuBox Theatre in Hell's Kitchen on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Based on extraordinary true events, The List of 34 tells the remarkable story of Albert Göring, younger brother of notorious Nazi leader Hermann Göring. While his brother helped orchestrate the horrors of the Nazi regime, Albert risked his freedom and safety to rescue Jews and others persecuted by the Nazis.

Following the war, Albert was arrested by American forces and forced to defend himself against accusations of Nazi involvement. Armed with a list of 34 people he claimed to have saved, Albert faced the challenge of proving his innocence while carrying one of the most infamous surnames in history.

Exploring themes of justice, morality, family loyalty and courage, the play received an enthusiastic response at its October reading.

Mark Singer, who portrays Albert Göring, described the work as 'a powerful play that is steeped in history while touching on many issues of great contemporary importance.'

The original cast returns, featuring Mark Singer as Albert Göring, David Boldt as Hermann Göring, Patrick Troy-Brandt as American interrogator Major Paul Kubala, Mario DeAngelis as American interrogator Ensign William Jackson, Fraser Dickson as American interrogator Major Victor Parker, and Kate Theis as Albert's wife, Mila Göring, with Laura Laman joining as narrator.

Presented by RiffRaff NYC, the performance will raise funds for the 2027 international tour of Staton's other original play, Snazzy. Based on the true story of his parents founding the internationally recognised face-painting company Snazaroo, Snazzy was nominated for Best Production at the 2026 New York Theatre Festival and received extensive press coverage, including a feature on BBC News. Plans are underway to bring the production to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Minehead in Somerset, and Spain in 2027.

The performance takes place on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at NuBox Theatre, Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan. Tickets: https://buytickets.at/riffraffnyc/2514477

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