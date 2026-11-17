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What does it mean to build the world we want before it exists? How do we organize across generations, bridge political and cultural differences, and transform our collective imagination into collective action? On Saturday, December 12, Docbloc Projects and Eagle Project present 'The Last Supper (Before the Revolution),' an original documentary theatre performance written and performed by Ally Ibach, Leilani, Jessica Litwak, Joe Cross, Eliott Johnson, Mahibur Mahi, Matt Cross, and Catalina Florina Florescu, members of the 2026 Intergenerational Theatre Lab. Featuring stories and perspectives gathered through interviews with activists and community members, the performance brings voices from the frontlines of organizing and imagining a different future to the table.

'The Last Supper (Before the Revolution)' explores the possibilities and challenges of intergenerational solidarity. Through collaborative documentary research, interviews, and devised performance, the ensemble examines how movements are built, how knowledge and strategies are passed between generations, and what it takes to create meaningful relationships across differences in experience, identity, and political perspective. The performance invites audiences into a conversation about the future we are building together.

The production emerges from Docbloc Projects' Intergenerational Theatre Lab, a collaborative program bringing together artists, theatre makers, activists, and cultural workers across generations to create original documentary and devised performance rooted in the social and political issues shaping our lives. The 2026 Intergenerational Theatre Lab is made possible through generous grant support from Lower Manhattan Cultural Council and Citizens Committee for New York City. Additional support comes from Bechdel Project and Theatre Row Studios through generous in-kind contributions of rehearsal and performance space.

The performance features Ally Ibach, Leilani, Jessica Litwak, Joe Cross, Eliott Johnson, Mahibur Mahi, Matt Cross, and Catalina Florina Florescu. It is directed by Ash Marinaccio and Opalanietet, with stage management by Bleu Zephra.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

The Last Supper (Before the Revolution)

Written and performed by Docbloc Projects' 2026 Intergenerational Theatre Lab

Ally Ibach, Leilani, Jessica Litwak, Joe Cross, Eliott Johnson, Mahibur Mahi, Matt Cross, and Catalina Florina Florescu.

Directed by Ash Marinaccio and Opalanietet

Stage management by Bleu Zephra.

Saturday, December 12, 2026

2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

The People's Forum

320 W. 37th Street

New York, NY 10018

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