THE LAST SESSION To Be Presented By Duse Productions And Tudor Rose Ventures

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Duse Productions and Tudor Rose Ventures is set to present THE LAST SESSION, a new play by John Duffy, directed by Sanio Kurtesevic exclusively for the New York Theater Festival.

Performances will run Thursday, December 10, 2026 @ 9:00 PM, Saturday, December 12, 2026 @ 12:00 PM and Sunday, December 13, 2026 @ 8:30 PM. The show's runtime is 35 minutes long. This is a short production performed alongside four other shorts within a 90-minute time span.

Frank, a middle-aged financial analyst, tells his therapist that he wishes to leave therapy. His therapist, returning from an illness, gets Frank to agree to one final session. Maria, a friend of Frank's, who was once in group therapy with him, persuades him to stay in therapy, period. Just as Frank agrees that Maria is right and that he should keep going, Maria receives a critical phone call.

This production marks a rare opportunity to witness a collaboration between Tudor Rose Ventures and Duse Productions, under the direction of Sanio Kurtesevic, the Bosnian-born founder of Duse Productions. The Last Session is Kurtesevic's fourth production this year, following two stagings of Ibsen's An Enemy of the People and a series of Chekhov plays.

The cast features Kerem Kobanbay, a celebrated Turkish actor with 40 years of experience and numerous awards, making his United States debut. He is joined by Celenne Morfin, a superbly trained actress making her debut after three years of drama school, and Justin Masters, an up-and-coming actor with remarkable emotional depth.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming