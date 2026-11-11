THE KUSAMA PROJECT to Receive Concert Reading at Spark Musical Theatre Festival NYC

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The Kusama Project, a new immersive musical by composer Yuriko Shibata and playwright Andrew Strano, will receive its first public presentation as a concert reading at the inaugural Spark Musical Theatre Festival NYC on Tuesday, November 17 at 7:00pm at TADA! Youth Theater.

Born from its writers' love of Yayoi Kusama's art, The Kusama Project uses music, ritual and collective play to guide a room full of strangers from isolation ('I'm just a tiny dot in an infinite universe...') to connection. Audiences travel through a sea of judgmental mirrors, a pasta-obsessed game show, and a polka-dot dress big enough for everyone (and more!), rediscovering the ways we're infinitely connected as parts of a vast pattern. Yes, we may be tiny dots in an infinite universe, but we're tiny dots in an infinite universe together.

The Kusama Project is a non-narrative musical made up of linked vignettes, using Kusama's obsessions with infinity, repetition and self-obliteration as a springboard for an evening about loneliness, belonging and play. It isn't a biography. It's an original response to her art, shaped by the writers' experiences as immigrant artists in New York. The piece is built as a framework rather than a locked text. Performers contribute their own stories, and the audience helps write, perform (and choreograph!) the show, so every company that performs it can make it its own.

The Kusama Project was developed through Theatre Now New York's New York Musical Theatre Writers Lab and a NAMT/Frank Young Fund for New Musicals writers' residency grant, including a table read presented by Theatre Now New York and NAMT in June 2025, and an ArtsConnection/Governors Island artist residency. The show was then selected for the Songwriters Showcase at NAMT's 37th Annual Festival of New Musicals in October 2025, and further developed through a residency at Camp with Drama Club. Following the reading, the piece continues development in a December movement workshop with Theatre Now New York.

The concert reading and Equity Showcase features music by Yuriko Shibata, lyrics by Andrew Strano, and a book co-written by the two. Direction is by Andrew Strano, with music direction by Yuriko Shibata and Fred Ebb Award winner, Eliza Randall. The cast features Abigail Arader, Bern Tan*, Dani Koenig, Evan Michael Smith*, Iris Rodrigo, Kalonjee Gallimore*, Lynn Craig*, Rebecca Larkin* and Sushma Saha.

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

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