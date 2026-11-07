When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
THE CHOU SPEAKS BACK To Make Debut At A.R.T/New York Theatres
The new work is written and performed by Dii Fu.
In the darkness of a dream, a comedian confronts her deepest fear: what if she is no longer funny? Her journey has carried her from the Chou (丑), the comic role of Chinese opera, into contemporary comedy. Now, as self-doubt unsettles her place onstage, four familiar figures emerge: Charlie Chaplin, Lucille Ball, Jacques Tati, and Joan Rivers. In imagined conversations that transcend time and reality, her questions meet their struggles, ambitions, and comic sensibilities, opening an unexpected dialogue across cultures and generations.
At the heart of The Chou Speaks Back is a performer who thrives on making people laugh, yet finds herself increasingly shaken by the audience's reactions. This vulnerability leads her to question her own talent and whether to continue performing. As she comes to recognize that doubt, rejection, and uncertainty are inseparable from an artistic life, she begins to redefine success, finding it not in applause or approval, but in the conviction to keep going.
Written and performed by Dii Fu, The Chou Speaks Back transforms a solo performance into a five-character theatrical feat. Drawing on her training in the Chou tradition and her experience across contemporary performance, she weaves together physical comedy, dance, music, and film excerpts in an intricately choreographed performance, creating the illusion of an ensemble with just one live actor onstage.
The Chou Speaks Back makes its debut this November. The production will play two performances at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019): Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 7 PM, and Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 4 PM. The running time is 60 minutes, with no intermission.
This show is part of the 2026 New York Chinese Opera Society Winter Cultural Exchange Festival. This show is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.
Tickets start at $20 and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-chou-speaks-back-a-one-woman-play-tickets-2002296107558
The creative team includes Dii Fu (Lead Artist, Playwright & Actor), Celeste Lin (Director), Mia Harada (Production Stage Manager), Yuzhu (Carina) Jiang (Stage Manager), Qingan Zhang (Scenic Design), Xi (Zoey) Lin (Sound Design & Composer), Yang Yu (Lighting Design), Etzu Shaw (Projection Design), Henry Shen (Technical Director), Yejia Sun (Dramaturg), and Jieming Yang (Choreography). The production team includes Qinyi Hua (Co-Producer), Ran Yan (Co-Producer), and Wenting Tina Xu (Marketing & PR Manager).
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