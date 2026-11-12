THE BRASS TEAPOT Musical to Receive Workshop Presentations at NYU Tisch New Studio

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NYU Tisch New Studio on Broadway will produce the next workshop of Off-Broadway-bound musical The Brass Teapot: A New Musical in New York, NY, with 10 ticketed presentations from December 5-12, 2026 after a four-week rehearsal process. The workshop is directed by Catie Davis (The King's Critique, Alice in Neverland) with music direction by Adam Laird (Beetlejuice; Oh, Mary!) and music supervision by Rick Edinger (Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, The Visitor). Choreography is by Karla Puno Garcia ('Octet' film, Days of Wine and Roses), with Lawrence E. Moten III (Chicken and Biscuits) acting as Scenic Design Consultant. Charlotte Seelig is the Lighting Designer, and Jordan Rose Bernstein is the Sound Designer.

Based on the 2012 indie cult film starring Juno Temple and Michael Angarano, The Brass Teapot is a magical, mischievous, dark comedy that warns to be careful what you wish for. The book is by original filmmakers Tim Macy and Ramaa Mosley, with music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Chaz Cardigan (To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, 2020 Alt/Rock Billboard Top 40 - 'Not OK!').

The musical adaption is co-conceived by Erik Kaiko and is produced in association with Brass Teapot Development LLC, with Pemberley Productions (Heathers the Musical, Mexodus) serving as general managers. Brian Donoghue is the Stage Manager, and the cast is made up of NYU Tisch students from the New Studio on Broadway.

Limited tickets are available, with priority granted to current students of the department. Industry may email thebrassteapotmusical@gmail.com to inquire about availability and future plans. The schedule of presentations, held in Theater 104 at 113 2nd Ave., is as follows: Saturday 12/5 at 2pm and 7pm; Sunday 12/6 at 2pm and 7pm; Tuesday 12/8 at 7:30pm; Wednesday 12/9 at 7:30pm; Thursday 12/10 at 7:30pm; Friday 12/11 at 7:30pm; and Saturday 12/12 at 2pm and 7pm.

The Brass Teapot: A New Musical was recently workshopped by Ogunquit Playhouse in a March 2026 private reading. Prior to that, the piece had its first public presentations at the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival and the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's 36th Annual Festival of New Musicals in 2024. A workshop production of the show was produced by LA's Firefly Theatre Group in May 2025, and it has been named a semi-finalist for the O'Neill Center's National Music Theater Conference, the American Music Theatre Project at Northwestern University, and the inaugural invitation-only cycle of the World Builders incubator by Made Up World Productions (Andrew Lippa, Matt Webster). Listen to demos and learn more about the origin of The Brass Teapot and future developments at www.thebrassteapotmusical.com or on Instagram @thebrassteapotmusical.

The work is described as follows: 'Alice loves John. John loves Alice. But they are broke, their high school bully is their landlord, they're growing ever distant from their friends and family, and their luck shows no signs of improving...until a mysterious magical object comes into their life: a brass teapot. They steal it and discover it magically spouts money when it senses pain. Soon, John and Alice are debt-free and living large, with only a few scrapes. But when the teapot starts demanding more, deeper pain to keep paying out, they are led down a dark path of greed and self-discovery where they ultimately learn what they need most to survive is each other.'

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