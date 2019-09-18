THE BLACK HISTORY MUSEUM…ACCORDING TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA to Premiere in November

HERE and Smoke & Mirrors Collaborative presents the world premiere of The Black History Museum...According to the United States of America, a darkly comedic, immersive performance that transforms HERE's entire building into a theatrical museum. Created and directed by Zoey Martinson, The Black History Museum... examines Blackness from its constitutional origin to its modern currency through powerful and satirical visual art, theatrical performance, sound installation, and dance. The Black History Museum...runs November 1-24 at HERE (145 Sixth Avenue, Manhattan) with an opening night of November 10.

The Black History Museum... challenges audiences to see the American notion of 'Blackness' through new lenses, using a form-defying, interactive experience to explore the economic marginalization of Black communities and the fraught relationship between Black bodies and the value placed upon them in society. Marking the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery, the show weaves community and history into an experience unlike any other, featuring an installation of dozens of love letters written by slaves during slavery, a Black on Black room, and a dance through the Middle Passage.

"I want audiences to leave The Black History Museum... with a different understanding of what it means to be an American," says Martinson. "This is an opportunity to look at our cultural identity beyond the trauma that America has attached to Black identity."

The Black History Museum...is conceived and directed by Zoey Martinson, and created in collaboration with poet and performer Kareem M. Lucas, sketch writer Jonathan Braylock, visual artist Brandan "B-mike" Odums, Dramaturge Arminda Thomas, scenic designer D'Vaughn Agu, costume designer Ari Fulton, sound designer and composer Avi Amon.

The additional creative team includes choreographer Francesca Harper, additional writing by Robert King and Shenovia Large, video choreographer Abdul Latif, lighting designer Ayumu Poe Saegusa, projection designer Brittany Bland, animator Daria Amai Shelton, cinematographer Katherine Castro, gaffer Justin W. King, visual artists Paula Champange, Kalin Norman, Shariffa Ali, Laetitia Ky and Yusef Miller; writers Robert King and Shenovia Large, researcher A.J. Muhammad, production manager Clementine Seely, stage manager Alex B. West, and assistant stage manager Josephine Ronga.



The cast includes Kareem M. Lucas, Robert King, Marcia Berry, Landon Woodson, Tabatha Gayle, Toni Ann DeNoble, Lagnston Darby, Latra Wilson, Telly Fowler, Taylor Boyland and Eury German, with additional video dance by Briana Reed.



Twenty-five performances of The Black History Museum...will take place November 1-24 (see schedule above) at HERE, 145 Sixth Avenue in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of November 7 for an official opening on Sunday, November 10 at 3pm. Tickets - priced at $15 previews (November 1-6), $25 general admission, and $50 pay-it-forward (the latter including a $25 tax deduction) -can be purchased by visiting here.org or by calling 212-647-0202. In person sales at the box office after 5pm only on performance days and two hours prior to curtain for matinees. For Group Sales, contact tickets@here.org.

