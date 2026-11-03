Sundog Theatre to Stage Six New One-Act Plays in 25th SCENES FROM THE STATEN ISLAND FERRY

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Newsletter All the latest news & discounts for Off-Broadway. ✨ Sign Up

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Sundog Theatre will present six one-act plays, and has revealed the creative team, for Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2026, November 14 - 22 at New Dorp Moravian Theatre at the Parish House.

This marks Sundog Theatre's 25th production of six new and original short plays about everyone's favorite boats. The company received 81 submissions of new plays from writers around the world. This year, playwrights were asked to embody the theme 'Anniversary'.

Sundog Theatre's Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2026 winning playwrights are:

Ask Me Tomorrow by Helene Montanga (SI). Helene has been involved in Staten Island theater for over 40 years. Her most recent work, The Elevator Game, was a part of the Women's Playwright Collective in 2024. Directed by Craig Stoebling (SI), the play features Sidney Cotto and Christian Martinez.

Five Years to Fifty by Eric Weil. Eric is a retired English professor who lives in Raleigh, NC. His plays have been produced in several states, including North Carolina. Directed by Larry Marshall (SI), his play features Daniel Stefanski and Abby Vicens (SI).

The Deadline by Mike Veasey (SI). Mike has written plays produced by Sundog Theatre, Chain Theatre, and Manhattan Repertory. This will be Mike's fifth time having a play in Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry. Directed by Catherine Lamm, this play features Igor Reyes and Shea Ryan (SI).

Our 25th - Hack'd! by Fay Corinotis (SI). A native Staten Islander, Fay's works have been performed publicly as staged readings and full productions in and around NYC, NJ, and Boston Areas, including several by Sundog Theatre. Directed by Ken Tirado (SI), the play features Abigail McBride and Jessi Tinley.

Remembering Francis by Becky Braswell. Born and based in Oklahoma, Becky is a teacher and an active part of her school's theatre community. She has been a board member of Oklahoma Thespians for 11 years. Becky has always been a writer and enjoys letting creativity shine through theatre. Directed by Beth Gorrie (SI), her play features James Cunningham (SI) and Madelynn Dabbs.

Reserved by William L. Walker Montgomerie. Born and raised in Texas, he was inspired by his grandfather to create compelling and relatable plays about family and personal relationships. Directed by Joy Kelly Smith, the play features Isabelle Garbani and Dave Polgar. Co-producers are Susan Fenley and Melissa Holland. Stephen Fehr is technical director and Emma Ferguson is production stage manager.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming