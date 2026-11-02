Special: The Improvised Play at The Upright Citizens Brigade in New York

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The Improvised Play at The Upright Citizens Brigade

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Dates: November 1 – 15, 2026

Venue: The Upright Citizens Brigade · New York, NY · 242 E 14th Street New York 10003

Type: Comedy

Improvise: to make, invent, or arrange offhand.

Play: The stage representation of an action or story.

Welcome to the wonderful world of The Improvised Play!

At this Advanced Study Performance show, skilled comedians and actors who have studied theatre and improvisation to great depths, will improvise two plays...all based on an audience’s suggestion of the title of the play.

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