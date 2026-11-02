Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Special: The Improvised Play at The Upright Citizens Brigade in New York
The Upright Citizens Brigade | November 1 – 15, 2026
The Improvised Play at The Upright Citizens Brigade
https://cloudimages2.broadwayworld.com/regionalshows/ndrh_6ae89a989ee2e3.32807686.jpg?format=auto&width=1200
Dates: November 1 – 15, 2026
Venue: The Upright Citizens Brigade · New York, NY · 242 E 14th Street New York 10003
Type: Comedy
Improvise: to make, invent, or arrange offhand.
Play: The stage representation of an action or story.
Welcome to the wonderful world of The Improvised Play!
At this Advanced Study Performance show, skilled comedians and actors who have studied theatre and improvisation to great depths, will improvise two plays...all based on an audience’s suggestion of the title of the play.
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