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Krampus & Cocktails at Producer's CLub

Dates: December 18 – 19, 2026

Venue: Producer's CLub · New York, NY · 358 W 44th St 10036

Type: Play | Box office: 845 797 1231

A dark comedy tale of four rotten people on Santa's naughty list... being hunted by Krampus.

**FOUR HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS INCLUDED WITH EACH TICKET**

December 18th & 19th | New York City

Four tales from despicable people on Santa's naughty list.... as they face their final judgement at the hands of Krampus.

Welcome to a wickedly entertaining night of dark comedy, outrageous characters, theatrical spectacle, and holiday punishment. Four very bad people have been summoned to answer for their sins:

-The Wall St tech investor who acts like he's into yoga, meditation, and wholistic healing

-The Tinder addict who cheats on her husband

-The politician who's on the board of the very companies she claims to be fighting

-The medical biller who builds her perfect life by bankrupting patients needing lifesaving treatment

They all have excuses. They all have justifications.

Unfortunately, Krampus isn't interested.

Hosted by the relentlessly cheerful Jack Jingle, this twisted Christmas cabaret features outrageous original monologues, live dance performances by Tinsel, and the terrifying arrival of Krampus himself.

And when the judgment comes, these sinners will do anything to avoid ending up in his bag.

YOUR TICKET INCLUDES:

- Four original monologues

-Four handcrafted cocktails that pair with each performance

- Jack Jingle's delightfully twisted holiday hosting

- Live dance performances by Tinsel

- Krampus delivering his own brand of Christmas justice

- Access to a wickedly festive holiday atmosphere

THE DETAILS

December 18th & 19th, 2026

Producers Club Theaters | 358 West 44th Street, New York, NY

21+ event. Valid ID required.

LIMITED PERFORMANCES AVAILABLE

This Christmas, the naughty list is getting very personal.

Come for the cocktails. Stay for the punishment.

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COCKTAILS

Every ticket includes FOUR HANDCRAFTED COCKTAILS:

The Mistletoe: a floral tequila spritz with bright citrus notes

The Naughty But Nice: smooth dark rum sour with a rich warming finish

Drunken Elf: tropical tequila sour with a citrus kick

Krampus's Revenge: devilishly strong tequila and dark rum cocktail with a bold bittersweet profile

A full-service bar will also be available throughout the evening for guests who wish to purchase additional festive drinks. During intermission, guests can visit the bar, mingle with the characters, and immerse themselves in the strange and mischievous world of Krampus.

*Mocktails will also be available upon request.

MORE THAN JUST A SHOW

A Christmas cabaret. A cocktail. Four sinners. One very angry Krampus.

All of this for one very wicked night out.

TICKET OPTIONS

GENERAL ADMISSION — $55

- Admission to the complete 75-minute live theatrical production

- Four original comedic monologues

- Jack Jingle's delightfully twisted holiday hosting

- Live dance performances by Tinsel

- The terrifying arrival of Krampus himself

- One complimentary specialty cocktail upon arrival

- Access to the full-service bar with additional drinks available for purchase

- The opportunity to mingle with performers during intermission

VIP EXPERIENCE — FRONT ROW — $70

Get closer to the chaos.

For those who want a front-row seat to the holiday madness, upgrade to our exclusive VIP experience.

VIP tickets include everything in General Admission, plus:

-Reserved Front-Row Seating: Enjoy the best seats in the house, putting you right in the middle of the action.

-Priority Entry: Enjoy priority access before General Admission guests.

-Exclusive Krampus Photo Opportunity: Get up close and personal with Krampus and select characters for a memorable photo opportunity.

-An Up-Close Experience: Enjoy the performances, characters, and theatrical spectacle from the closest seats in the theater.

And don't worry... Krampus sees everyone, but the front row gets a particularly good look at him.

All tickets include one complimentary specialty cocktail.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Dates: December 18th & 19th, 2026

Location: Producers Club Theaters, 358 West 44th Street, New York, NY

Age Requirement: Guests must be 21+ with valid ID.

Included Drink: One complimentary specialty cocktail with every ticket.

Full Bar: Additional alcoholic beverages available for purchase throughout the evening.

Mocktails: Available upon request.

Run Time: Approximately 75-90 minutes.

Reservations: Limited seating and limited performances available. Advance reservations are strongly recommended.

VIP: Limited front-row VIP seating available.

Group Discounts: Enjoy a 10% discount for groups of 10 or more. Contact us for details.

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Written and produced by E.A. Clifton, creators of immersive theatrical experiences inspired by the darker side of literature, folklore, and legend.

http://www.vampcabaret.com/

Age recommendation:

21+

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