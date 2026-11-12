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Sophie McIntosh's WHAT IF EVERYONE LIVES to Premiere at The Tank

Performances will run January 21-February 14.

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Sophie McIntosh's WHAT IF EVERYONE LIVES to Premiere at The Tank

The Tank in association with Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective will present the World Premiere of What if Everyone Lives written by Sophie McIntosh, directed by Ryan Dobrin (Drama Desk Unique Theatrical Experience Award-nominee for Billy McEntee's Slanted Floors and The Voices in Your Head) a Tank Core Production at The Tank, January 21-February 14.

A theatre collective of recent college grads puts up their devised production of The Seagull at The Tank-but when their show is derailed after a medical emergency, the cast and audience must consider the value of their vocations while awaiting updates on their friend's condition. What If Everyone Lives is a play about being a doctor, being an actor, and being capable and knowledgeable and helpless. A site-specific production created for the 98-seat theater at The Tank.

Sophie McIntosh

(Playwright) is a writer from Wisconsin and the co-founder of Good Apples Collective, a developmental orchard for new theatrical works. Recent productions include macbitches (New York Times Critic's Pick), the premieres of benevolent (New York Times Critic's Pick), Road Kills (recommended by the New York Times and the New Yorker), cunnicularii, and cityscrape with Good Apples Collective, and Eleven Weeks of Nuclear Summer at Notre Dame University and the University of Michigan. She is a proud recipient of a BA in drama from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and recently graduated with an MFA in playwriting from Columbia University. Her work confronts the limits of empathy and forgiveness and often explores physical and/or emotional violence. (She promises it's also funny.) She likes to write about regretful loners, weird things happening to bodies, and people in dogged pursuit of things that aren't very good for them.

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