My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Sophie McIntosh's WHAT IF EVERYONE LIVES to Premiere at The Tank
Performances will run January 21-February 14.
The Tank in association with Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective will present the World Premiere of What if Everyone Lives written by Sophie McIntosh, directed by Ryan Dobrin (Drama Desk Unique Theatrical Experience Award-nominee for Billy McEntee's Slanted Floors and The Voices in Your Head) a Tank Core Production at The Tank, January 21-February 14.
A theatre collective of recent college grads puts up their devised production of The Seagull at The Tank-but when their show is derailed after a medical emergency, the cast and audience must consider the value of their vocations while awaiting updates on their friend's condition. What If Everyone Lives is a play about being a doctor, being an actor, and being capable and knowledgeable and helpless. A site-specific production created for the 98-seat theater at The Tank.
Sophie McIntosh
(Playwright) is a writer from Wisconsin and the co-founder of Good Apples Collective, a developmental orchard for new theatrical works. Recent productions include macbitches (New York Times Critic's Pick), the premieres of benevolent (New York Times Critic's Pick), Road Kills (recommended by the New York Times and the New Yorker), cunnicularii, and cityscrape with Good Apples Collective, and Eleven Weeks of Nuclear Summer at Notre Dame University and the University of Michigan. She is a proud recipient of a BA in drama from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and recently graduated with an MFA in playwriting from Columbia University. Her work confronts the limits of empathy and forgiveness and often explores physical and/or emotional violence. (She promises it's also funny.) She likes to write about regretful loners, weird things happening to bodies, and people in dogged pursuit of things that aren't very good for them.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
The Improvised Play
The Upright Citizens Brigade (11/01-11/15) PHOTOS
|
Alessandra Corona Performing Works Fall Season 2026
AILEY CITIGROUP THEATER (12/03-12/03) VIDEOS
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Curtains
The Theatre at St. Jean's (11/06-11/14) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
My Mobster
The Tank (11/01-11/23)
|
Shakespeare's "The Tragedy of Titus Andronicus" by gaslight
Stag & Lion Theatre (11/13-11/22)
|
THE UNTOLD STORIES OF MR. GRIMLEY'S CHRISTMAS TREE FARM
Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center (12/04-12/20)
|
Speakeasy, Die Softly: Immersive Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at Carmine's
Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Times Square (11/27-11/27)
|
DELETE ME
AMT THEATER (10/28-11/15)
|
Deranged Durang
Torn Page (12/01-1/09)