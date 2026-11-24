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The Joyce Theater Foundation will present the Joyce debut of Sekou McMiller & Friends, appearing January 5–10, 2027 in The Joyce Theater’s Tino & Rajika Puri Auditorium. The engagement features the world premiere of Palladium Nights, a heart-pounding, joyous, rhythmically infectious celebration of the golden age of Latin dance and music. The latest addition to McMiller’s repertory series Afro Latin Jazz and Soul Experience, the work honors the cultural legacy and enduring artistic influence of New York’s historic Palladium Ballroom.

At the forefront of a new movement in Afro Latin dance, Sekou McMiller pioneers a body of work honoring the dynamic cultural fusion of Afro Latin, Jazz, and Soul traditions. With Palladium Nights, Sekou McMiller & Friends brings that artistic vision to The Joyce for the first time, celebrating the rhythms and cultural exchange that helped shape a defining era of music and dance. Palladium Nights explores the legacy of New York’s historic Palladium Ballroom, “Home of the Mambo,” and America’s Latin craze of the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s. This movement became the heartbeat of nightlife, forever changing the landscape of music and dance culture worldwide. Following each performance, audience members are invited onstage to take part in a joyful post-show dance celebration with the artists.

About Sekou McMiller

At the forefront of a new movement in the dance world. Sekou McMiller’s melange of Afro Latin Jazz dance rich with Afro-Caribbean (Salsa/Mambo, Cha-cha-cha, Rumba, Yoruba) combined with urban dance, modern, jazz, and contemporary styles augmented by his explosive energy on and off stage, has earned Sekou broad recognition world-wide. Sekou has performed and choreographed for top Latin artists including Gilberto Santa Rosa, Willie Colon, Cheo Feliciano, Johnny Pacheco, Tito Rojas, Tito Nieves, Pitbull, and Madonna. A recipient of a fellowship with The Alvin Ailey Foundation’s New Directions Choreography Lab and the City University of New York (CUNY) Dance Initiative, Sekou’s choreographic works have been featured throughout North America and abroad in over 30 countries. Sekou has received certificates of training from both the prestigious Danza Contemporanea de Cuba in Havana, Cuba and École des Sables in Toubab Dialaw, Senegal. Sekou can be seen in the award-winning documentary Uprooted: The Journey of Jazz Dance (2020) directed by Khadifa Wong, and in the Warner Bros theatrical feature In the Heights (2021) directed by Jon M. Chu. Currently, Sekou is a faculty member at Northeastern University-New York City (formerly Marymount Manhattan College), The Ailey School, Joffrey Ballet School, Ballet Hispánico, Steps on Broadway, and Broadway Dance Center. In addition, he is a Curator and Producer at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem. Internationally, Sekou has performed, choreographed, and taught in over 30 countries and over 150 cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seoul, Tokyo, Beijing, Singapore, Mumbai, Shanghai, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Quebec, Manchester, London, Warsaw, Mexico City, Puerto Rico, Rome, Milan, Paris, Hanover, Istanbul, Monaco, Brussels, Dakar and many other international hubs of dance.

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