Save 25% on HEAR HER CALL

Mar. 4, 2020  
Celebrate Women's History Month with HEAR HER CALL on Thursday, March 5 thru Saturday, March 7th.

Produced by Conch Shell Productions, the festival is a celebration of the diverse viewpoints of Caribbean American female playwrights and filmmakers. Featured American Playwrights include women of various Caribbean heritages: Ingrid Griffith (Guyana), Amina Henry (Jamaica), Nancy Méndez-Booth (Puerto Rico), Myra M. McPhee (Bahamas), Monique A. Robinson (Jamaica), and Magaly Colimon-Christopher (Haiti). In collaboration with Caribbean Film Academy, the festival will screen a series of four short films: Cross My Heart (Jamaica/US) by Sontenish Myers ; Fucked Like A Star (Haiti/US) by Stefanie Saintonge; Ori Inu: In Search of Self (Guyana/US) by Chelsea Odufu; Veronica (Puerto Rican/American) by Tanya Perez.

