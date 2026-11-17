"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Sara McNair to Present Solo Dramedy EAT, PRAY, LEAVE at United Solo Festival
The performance will take place on Sunday, November 22.
Eat, Pray, Leave, written and performed by Sara McNair and directed by Padraic Lillis, will be presented at Theatre Row in New York City on Sunday, November 22 at 2 p.m. The production has a running time of 50 minutes.
In Sara McNair's solo show, “Eat, Pray, Leave,” a woman obsessed with manifesting the baby of her dreams finds herself in the last place anyone would recommend for conscious conception - Afghanistan. Armed with affirmations, her video camera, and a dangerously romantic belief in destiny, Sara sets out to align her womb with the universe. Instead, she collides with Taliban threats, a devastated nation in dire need of help, and the inconvenient truth about the man she loves, and herself. It's “Eat, Pray, Love” if Love was lying, Pray was bargaining, and Eat was questionable street kebabs.
Says writer/performer McNair, “I mistook chaos for destiny and longing for faith. I had to travel halfway across the world to discover that the life I was trying to create first required telling myself the truth.”
Sara McNair (Writer, Performer) is a writer, performer, producer, activist, and solo theater artist whose work blends autobiography, journalism, and sharp humor to explore identity, power, and resilience. Originally from Seattle, she has spent much of her adult life living and working in Los Angeles and New York City, with projects taking her around the world. Sara has created and performed five autobiographical solo shows, presenting her work in theaters and festivals in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.
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