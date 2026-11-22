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Stumbling Stones: The John Rosenberg Story returns to The Tank, 312 W 36th Street, for one performance on Monday, November 30 at 7:00 p.m. Written and performed by Jeff Sherr, the documentary solo play comes back to New York after its April performance at The Tank sold out.

John Rosenberg was a boy in Germany on Kristallnacht. His family got out. He grew up to join the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, where he worked voting rights cases in Mississippi, including those involving Fannie Lou Hamer, and the investigation into the murders of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner.

The play takes its title from the Stolpersteine, the small brass plaques set into sidewalks across Europe outside the last homes of Jews and others murdered or driven out by the Nazis. It opens in fragments of John's childhood: a courtyard in pre-war Germany, neighbors' voices in the stairwell, the synagogue at the center of community life, and the violence that ended all of it. That memory never leaves him. The play follows a Jewish refugee carrying it into Mississippi courthouses and Kentucky coalfields, where the obligation to repair the world, tikkun olam, becomes the shape of his life's work. In this telling, memory is a reason to act.

In 1970 he and his wife, Jean, moved their young family to the coalfields of eastern Kentucky and founded AppalReD Legal Aid. For more than fifty years John took on fights over land and property rights, including the broad form deed, which let coal companies strip-mine land over the objections of the families who lived on it. Jean built what the region was missing: childbirth education and direct support for single mothers. Together they didn't just serve the community. They helped build it.

John Rosenberg is now 95 and still doing the work. This year he received the ABA Medal, the American Bar Association's highest honor, whose past recipients include Thurgood Marshall, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Bryan Stevenson.

Sherr carries the story alone for 80 minutes, moving from pre-war Germany to Mississippi courthouses to a Kentucky hollow where land rights and dignity were the same fight. The play is directed by Bo List. Original music is composed and performed by Ric Averill. Abby Sherr is stage manager.

Audiences have called the play "a moving, hopeful, and beautifully told story of courage, love, and justice." One audience member said they were "truly blown away" by a performance whose message is especially relevant to the world we live in today, adding that this is the kind of story that needs to be heard by many more people. Others have described it as "incredibly moving and funny too" and said it "will restore your faith in humanity." One reviewer called it "a needed dose of hope in a time crying out for it."

Stumbling Stones has been seen by more than 2,000 people in Kentucky, North Carolina, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and New York. On November 20 it was performed at Rosemont College outside Philadelphia, co-presented by Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania as part of its 25th anniversary celebration. A filmed version of the play, directed for the screen by Dylan Anglin, is free on YouTube through December 31.

About Jeff Sherr

Jeff Sherr is a playwright and performer based in Lexington, Kentucky. For more than thirty years he has trained public defenders across the country, teaching lawyers to tell their clients' stories with dignity. He holds a drama degree from the University of Kansas, trained at the National Shakespeare Conservatory, and is a member of the Alliance for Jewish Theatre.

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