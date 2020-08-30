SOOP Theatre Company Returns This Fall with HEATHERS

SOOP has announced auditions for HEATHERS: the Musical (high school edition)!

SOOP Theatre Company is back this fall using their creativity and determination to bring the Pelham and surrounding communities a special production of Heathers: The Musical (High School Edition), which will be recorded live on an outdoor stage and later streamed to an audience! The company is offering the opportunity for both high school students and college students alike to have the experience of a lifetime performing under our new "Theatre in the Park...(ing Lot?)" model. SOOP will be adhering to proper COVID-19 guidelines to ensure that performers, crew, and families alike can stay safe both indoors and outdoors during this process! Auditions will be held in-person on September 2nd and 3rd (or by online submission), rehearsals in our new indoor/outdoor hybrid model from September 16th - October 10th, and performances filmed outdoors on October 11th and 12th. Auditions and Rehearsals will take place at The 530 Studios at 530 Fifth Ave, Pelham, New York while performances will be held at Sanborn Map Building Parking Lot at 629 Fifth Ave, Pelham, New York. Please note - there will be NO live audience at performance filming, in order to maximize safety for the community.

High school students and college students can BOTH audition for Heathers: The Musical by either booking an appointment on SOOP Theatre's website, or submitting a video to info@sooptheatre.org! Auditioners must prepare 16-32 bar cuts in the style of the show and also read from sides provided (link to sides will be posted on the website shortly) . A recent photo and resume is also encouraged.

This is a tuition-based program; if cast, the fee is $550 which includes a downloadable link to the recorded performance (available at a later date). Scholarships are also available - If you would like more information about that or have any other questions, please send an email to info@sooptheatre.org.

