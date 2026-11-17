"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
SERIALS to Return to The Tank with Five Teams of New Short Plays in December
Returning episodes include HOLY F*CK by Katherine Alberta and IT'S ESSIE! by Sarah Jae Leiber, alongside new pilot episodes.
SERIALS, the late-night short play development competition known for bridging the gap between artists and audience, returns this December! Bringing affordable tickets, hilarious new works, and ongoing storylines you vote on.
Performance dates:
- December 3rd: 7:00 PM
- December 4th: 9:30 PM
- December 5th: 9:30 PM
Five teams, consisting of the NYC's most talented up-and-coming actors, directors, and playwrights, will present original ten-minute episodic plays having just five hours of in-person rehearsal to stage.
And then, it's up to you, the audience, to vote for your top three plays, deciding which stories will be continued and which will be replaced by new narratives in the following installment of SERIALS.
SERIALS Lineup:
Returning Serials include:
- HOLY F*CK (ep. 2) by Katherine Alberta
- IT'S ESSIE! (ep.2) by Sarah Jae Leiber
- ANOTHER HISTORICALLY INACCURATE PLAY ABOUT THE WITCH TRIALS AS A METAPHOR FOR OUR PATRIARCHAL, REPRESSIVE SOCIETY (ep. 4) by Paige Esterly
Plus brand-new pilot episodes by playwrights Ben Schrager and Amalia Oliva Rojas!
Check out the artist teams for this upcoming cycle:
Lunch Bunch: Alex Church-Gonzales (Director), Sarah Jae Leiber (Playwright), Nathaniel Stornelli (Captain), Lilli Stein, Natalia Mar Urzua, Josh Bloom, D. Victor
Afternoon Tea: Kristan Seemel (Director), Ben Schrager (Playwright), Jennifer Soraya Rose (Captain), Hunter Levi Rothstein, A. Lee Smith, Max Henry, Taylor Stevens
Dinner Party: Sabrina D'Andrea (Director), Paige Esterly (Playwright), Jeremy Palmieri (Captain), Zara McCord, Emily Oliveira, Colby Ourand, Bennett Clarkson
The 6-to-9'ers: Nate Netzley (Director), Amalia Oliva Rojas (Playwright), Christine Pollnow (Captain), Georgia Kate Cohen, Karen Ortiz, Eric Berger, Emily Conlon
Midnite Snaxx: Michael Ortiz (Director), Katherine Alberta (Playwright), Nikki Cannon (Captain), Henri Brusasco, Stephanie Orta-Vázquez, Zavier Aujay-Barnhart, Greer Durham
SERIALS is brought to life by producers Cody Hom, Michael Ortiz, Kristan Seemel, Emani Brielle Simpson, Paige Esterly, and Nicholas Louis Turturro.
Tickets are available both for in-person and live-streaming viewing.
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