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SERIALS, the late-night short play development competition known for bridging the gap between artists and audience, returns this December! Bringing affordable tickets, hilarious new works, and ongoing storylines you vote on.

Performance dates:

December 3rd: 7:00 PM

December 4th: 9:30 PM

December 5th: 9:30 PM

Five teams, consisting of the NYC's most talented up-and-coming actors, directors, and playwrights, will present original ten-minute episodic plays having just five hours of in-person rehearsal to stage.

And then, it's up to you, the audience, to vote for your top three plays, deciding which stories will be continued and which will be replaced by new narratives in the following installment of SERIALS.

SERIALS Lineup:

Returning Serials include:

HOLY F*CK (ep. 2) by Katherine Alberta

IT'S ESSIE! (ep.2) by Sarah Jae Leiber

ANOTHER HISTORICALLY INACCURATE PLAY ABOUT THE WITCH TRIALS AS A METAPHOR FOR OUR PATRIARCHAL, REPRESSIVE SOCIETY (ep. 4) by Paige Esterly

Plus brand-new pilot episodes by playwrights Ben Schrager and Amalia Oliva Rojas!

Check out the artist teams for this upcoming cycle:

Lunch Bunch: Alex Church-Gonzales (Director), Sarah Jae Leiber (Playwright), Nathaniel Stornelli (Captain), Lilli Stein, Natalia Mar Urzua, Josh Bloom, D. Victor

Afternoon Tea: Kristan Seemel (Director), Ben Schrager (Playwright), Jennifer Soraya Rose (Captain), Hunter Levi Rothstein, A. Lee Smith, Max Henry, Taylor Stevens

Dinner Party: Sabrina D'Andrea (Director), Paige Esterly (Playwright), Jeremy Palmieri (Captain), Zara McCord, Emily Oliveira, Colby Ourand, Bennett Clarkson

The 6-to-9'ers: Nate Netzley (Director), Amalia Oliva Rojas (Playwright), Christine Pollnow (Captain), Georgia Kate Cohen, Karen Ortiz, Eric Berger, Emily Conlon

Midnite Snaxx: Michael Ortiz (Director), Katherine Alberta (Playwright), Nikki Cannon (Captain), Henri Brusasco, Stephanie Orta-Vázquez, Zavier Aujay-Barnhart, Greer Durham

SERIALS is brought to life by producers Cody Hom, Michael Ortiz, Kristan Seemel, Emani Brielle Simpson, Paige Esterly, and Nicholas Louis Turturro.

Tickets are available both for in-person and live-streaming viewing.

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