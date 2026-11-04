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SANTA'S AN A**HOLE World Premiere to be Presented at The Tank

Emile Lacheny's new comedy will run at The Tank's main stage with a cast including Joe Armando Grosso, Cassandra Giovinne, and Megan Gwyn.

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SANTA'S AN A**HOLE World Premiere to be Presented at The Tank

Between Us Theatre Co. will present Santa's an A**hole, a new dark comedy for the holiday season written by award-winning playwright Emile Lacheny. The world premiere runs December 9-22 on The Tank's main stage in Midtown Manhattan, directed by Aiden Dalton.

Santa's an A**hole is a holiday show for those looking for something a little different: not for kids, unapologetically queer, centered on queer joy, and definitely not for the easily offended. It's a comedy for anyone who has survived one too many office holiday parties. Christmas for the gays-but straight people are welcome, too!

Lacheny, who received the 2024 Broadway World Award for Best New Play (off-off) for his play E.G.G., shared why he wrote the play, 'Santa's an A**hole was written as a celebration of trans, queer, and neurodivergent characters. Comedy felt like the right vehicle because it lowers defenses and lets people lean into ideas they might otherwise resist. The play was also inspired by a 1979 French play, Santa Claus Is a Stinker, which was later adapted into a beloved cult classic. I took the original premise, completely reimagined it, and created something entirely its own-a love letter to trans joy, the struggles of the working class, and late-stage capitalism.'

Christmas Eve at Friend in Need, a nonprofit suicide hotline, is about to go from grim to downright disastrous for employees Urch and Jean when absolute insanity breaks loose. It begins when Danny, a homeless friend of Jean's, seeks refuge in their offices while being pursued by gun lobbyists for the crime of surviving a gunshot wound to the head-which, apparently, is bad for business. Things take an even darker turn when Danny's roommate/lover, Jacobo, bursts in to finish the job. Now Danny, Urch, Jean, and Zaza-who simply wanted to feel a little less lonely on Christmas and got far more than she bargained for-must figure out how to survive the night while making sure the job gets done. Wacky, outrageous, and wildly unpredictable, this dark comedy delivers nonstop holiday insanity!

Content Warnings: Gun violence, suicide, sexual harassment, and strong language.

The cast features Joe Armando Grosso, Cassandra Giovinne, Megan Gwyn, Emile Aslan Lacheny, EJ Paras, Amari Flynn and Micah Price. The creative/production team includes Pablo Gatto (costumes), Annie Kefalas (fight choreography), Lisa LaGrande (intimacy coordinator), and Veronica Murphy (stage management).

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