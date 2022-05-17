Reading of CONTROL A New Play By Michael Raver Announced

On June 8th and 9th Melissa Rain Anderson** directs a live, in-person reading of Michael Raver's brand new play, Control.

Written in conversation with Aristophanes' classic, Lysistrata and inspired by the group, Moms Demand Action, Control addresses the very charged issue of gun violence in America. Set in Southlake, Texas, the play centers on a group of parents who rally together for change after a violent shooting at their children's school. Using Twitter as the play's chorus, the piece also serves as a commentary on technology, competitive parenting, gender and race.

Control was written as a commission per the City Artists Corps Grant. The readings are being produced by Drax Productions.

The cast features Kathleen Choe (Younger, Broad City), Jennifer Cody (Urinetown, The Process and The Frog), Erin Davie (Diana, Grey Gardens), Lauren Molina (Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages), Robert Petkoff (Fiddler On The Roof, Ragtime) Michael Raver (Death Comes For The War Poets, The Persians), and Jennifer Sanchez (West Side Story, The Rose Tattoo). Stage directions will be read by Erin Mendez Stapleton.

Raver's adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray was produced by Sonnet Repertory Theatre at the Signature Theatre Center in 2012. His plays Fire On Babylon, Riptide and Quiet Electricity have all been O'Neill semifinalists. His political period drama, Evening, has been a ScreenCraft Stage Play finalist and is currently a semifinalist at the Austin Film Festival. His work has been presented by The Pearl Theatre Company, Sonnet Repertory Theater, Orlando Shakespeare Theatre, The Martha Graham Company, The Bridge Street Theater, Playhouse on Park and many others. He served as a judge for the Ferro-Grumley Award for LGBTQIA+ Fiction for three years and has written for Hamptons Magazine, Classical TV, NYC Monthly, Hamptons Monthly, Playbill, Dance Magazine, Cool Hunting, The Huffington Post, Imagista, MsMojo, Art 511 Magazine and Q-Life. Michael is a proud member of The Dramatists Guild, Actor's Equity, and SAG-Aftra.

Melissa Rain Anderson Regional Premier of The Play that Goes Wrong, The Wolves and The Marvelous Wonderettes at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis; Macbeth, Big River, and The Cocoanuts at Utah Shakespeare Festival; A Christmas Carol at Denver Center Theatre Company 2016-2021, All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 at Alabama Shakespeare Festival, The Wolves at Syracuse Stage, R II at Santa Cruz Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet at Red House Arts Center and The Comedy of Errors, The Fantasticks and The Complete Works, Abridged at Great River Shakespeare Festival. Melissa is an Affiliate Artist at Geva Theatre Center where she has directed, HAIR, La Cage Aux Folles, A Funny Thing...Forum, In the Heights, Spamalot, Spelling Bee among others. Upcoming is The Book of Will at Phoenix Theatre Company and The Little Mermaid at Syracuse Stage. Melissa lives in New York City with her husband, Jim Poulos.

Drax Productions is a New York based boutique production company that partners with creators in the performing arts, streaming, TV and film worlds to bring their dream projects to life.

*denotes a member of Actor's Equity Association

**denotes a member of The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

Proof of vaccination and masks will be required. Seating is limited. For more information, and to request being added to guest list, please send request to controlplayreservation@gmail.com. Admission is free and by invitation only.