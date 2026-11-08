My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Queensbridge Theatre Co. to Stage ART by Yasmina Reza in Long Island City, Queens
Emilio Garcia, Zach Taylor and John Murphy star in the Christopher Hampton translation of ART at the company's white-box theatre.
Queensbridge Theatre Co. presents ART, the internationally acclaimed comedy by French playwright Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton. Opening November 13, 2026, at Queensbridge Theatre in Long Island City, this production brings Reza's witty and incisive exploration of friendship, taste, and human connection to an intimate New York performance space.
In ART, a seemingly simple white painting sparks an unexpectedly explosive debate between three longtime friends. When Serge purchases an expensive contemporary painting, his friend Marc is less than impressed. Yvan, caught somewhere between the two, finds himself pulled into an increasingly absurd and revealing argument. What begins as a disagreement over modern art soon becomes something much more personal. As opinions clash and old tensions surface, the three friends are forced to confront the foundations of their relationship, questioning how well they really know one another and how much honesty a friendship can withstand.
Witty, sharp, and wonderfully human, Reza's celebrated comedy asks audiences to consider not only what makes something art, but what makes a friendship last.
Directed by Mia Jurkunas, this production explores what the director describes as the 'Art' of friendship: the vulnerability, patience, and sacrifice required to love someone deeply.
'Friendship, much like art, takes great skill, time, practice, and patience,' Jurkunas reflects. 'It takes knowing when to add color and depth, when to listen and let the paint dry.'
Queensbridge Theatre Co. has transformed an artist's studio into an intimate yet comfortable white-box theatre, creating an environment that brings the audience into the world of the play. Surrounded by the simplicity of the space, audiences are invited to consider their own relationships with art, perception, and the people closest to them. And who knows? They might even leave with a new perspective on what belongs in their own art collection.
The production stars Emilio Garcia as Serge, Zach Taylor as Marc, and John Murphy* as Yvan.
PRODUCTION INFORMATION
ART
Written by Yasmina Reza
Translated by Christopher Hampton
Directed by Mia Jurkunas
Cast
Emilio Garcia as Serge
Zach Taylor as Marc
John Murphy* as Yvan
Creative & Production Team
Stage Manager: Eliza Coulson
Producer: Zach Taylor
Production Manager: Klara Eales
Produced by: Queensbridge Theatre Co.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
Venue: Queensbridge Theatre, Long Island City, NY
Opening Night: November 13, 2026
Run Dates: November 13 – December 6, 2026
Doors Open: 7:00 PM
Performance Begins: 7:30 PM
Tickets: here
Please note that there is NO LATE SEATING. Audience members are kindly asked to arrive before the performance begins.
For accessibility accommodations or questions, please contact Queensbridge Theatre Co. in advance.
ART is presented as an Equity Approved Showcase.
*John Murphy appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.
For more information about Queensbridge Theatre Co., visit queensbridgetheatre.com.
About Queensbridge Theatre Co.
Queensbridge Theatre Co. is a New York-based theatre company dedicated to bringing engaging theatrical experiences to audiences through thoughtful storytelling and intimate performance spaces.
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