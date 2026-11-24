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Drama of Works will present the world premiere of its new play, THE FALCON KING, next month at TheatreLAB in NYC. The production runs December 3-13 and is directed by Gretchen Van Lente, who also serves as lead text editor. Check out rehearsal photos below!

Inspired by the resurgence of the once-endangered peregrine falcon, The Falcon King explores the environmental impact of DDT (dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane) and the power of collective action to bring about change. The production features puppets crafted exclusively from found, natural, and recycled materials, underscoring the show's commitment to environmental awareness.

The Falcon King tells a story of confusion, heartbreak, anger, and ultimately, action. The frogs tried to warn them, but when the birds' babies begin dying, panic sets in. Unsure of who's to blame or where to turn, the birds look to their cursed King for help. Will he rise to the challenge or sit idly by, watching from his castle on the hill?

In a world where humans' war on insects is destroying the birds' bloodlines, the birds are desperately searching for a miracle. Will humanity recognize the consequences of its arrogance and change course, or will its actions condemn the birds to extinction?

The recovery of the Peregrine Falcon from the brink of extinction remains to this day one of the most successful conservation efforts in history. What is most remarkable is that it was done almost entirely through grassroots efforts by people across the country. How can we ensure this never happens again? What did we learn?

All puppets in the production are made from found, natural and recycled materials. The story of the play follows the history of DDT and humans' resistance to its use paralleled with the birds' almost medieval response, a la the myth of the cursed Fisher King of Arthurian legend. The script is created from found text, including Richard Wagner's Parsifal, Rachel Carson's Silent Spring, T.S. Eliot's Wasteland, articles from 1950s Better Homes and Gardens, Fish & Wildlife reports, and much more. The reuse of materials in both the puppets and the play is a thoughtful reflection of the ecological themes of the show.

The Falcon King was awarded a prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Workshop and Production Grant.

The ensemble features Hailey Bendar, Curtis Flees, Emmanuel Elpenord, Harrison Greene, AnJu Hyppolite, Paola Kipp, Daisy Martin, and Suzanne Temple.

The production/creative team includes Gretchen Van Lente (director, lead text editor, co-puppet/sound design), Curtis Flees (assistant director), Daisy Martin (assistant text editor), Sonya Sobieski (dramaturgical consultant), Taylor Harrison (co-puppet/costume/set design), Aaron Dugan (composer/musician), Amy Carrigan (music director), and Skye Ross (stage management).

The Falcon King runs December 3 - 13 with performances Thursday - Saturday at 7pm, and Saturday - Sunday at 2pm. Running time: 80 minutes.



Drama of Works in rehearsal for THE FALCON KING.

Drama of Works in rehearsal for THE FALCON KING.

Drama of Works in rehearsal for THE FALCON KING.

Drama of Works in rehearsal for THE FALCON KING.

Drama of Works in rehearsal for THE FALCON KING.

Drama of Works in rehearsal for THE FALCON KING.

Drama of Works in rehearsal for THE FALCON KING.

Drama of Works in rehearsal for THE FALCON KING.

Drama of Works in rehearsal for THE FALCON KING.

Drama of Works in rehearsal for THE FALCON KING.

Drama of Works in rehearsal for THE FALCON KING.

Drama of Works in rehearsal for THE FALCON KING.

Drama of Works in rehearsal for THE FALCON KING.

Drama of Works in rehearsal for THE FALCON KING.

Drama of Works in rehearsal for THE FALCON KING.

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