Photos: The Cast of HOW TO STEAL AN ELECTION Meets the Press

The production begins performances on Saturday, August 26. 

By: Aug. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
La MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVE Photo 2 La MaMa Announces 62nd Season And Expansion Of RADICAL ACCESS INITIATIVE
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 3 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Review: SMALL at 59E59 Theaters- Robert Montano's Excellent One Man Show Photo 4 Review: SMALL at 59E59 Theaters- Robert Montano's Excellent One Man Show

Rehearsals are underway for the York Theatre Company’s first “Musicals in Mufti” presentation of “HOW TO STEAL AN ELECTION” which begins performances on Saturday, August 26. Check out photos from the press meet and greet below!

The York Theatre Company presents How to Steal an Election: A Dirty Politics Musical, with music and lyrics by Oscar Brand and book by William F. Brown, the first offering of the Fall 2023 “Musicals in Mufti” series. Performances begin Saturday afternoon, August 26, 2023 and continue for 11 performances only through Sunday, September 3, 2023. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, August 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean’s (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. For elevator, enter on Lexington between 76th and 75th, just south of St. Jean’s.)

The cast features: Jason Graae (York’s The Grand Tour) as Calvin Coolidge, and Emma Degerstedt (York’s Desperate Measures) as April, with Courtney Arango (West Side Story at Milwaukee Rep), Kelly Berman (Gypsy at Goodspeed), Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade – 2023 Revival) and Drew Tanabe (York’s Stardust Road) in the ensemble.  In addition, Neal Mayer (York’s Mark Felt Superstar) will understudy Mr. Graae and perform the role of Calvin Coolidge for two (2) performances: Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31.

Directed by York Theatre’s Associate Producing Director Joseph Hayward, with music direction by Miles Plant and choreography by Victoria Casillo, the production team includes Lighting Designer Ken Billington, Projections/Sound Designer Peter Brucker, Production Stage Manager Claudia Zahn, Assistant Stage Manager Meg Meschino, Associate Director Angela Di Toro, and Dramaturg Tess Nunan. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

 



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
TWISTED World Premiere Comes to Theater For The New City Photo
TWISTED World Premiere Comes to Theater For The New City

Theater for the New City presents the world premiere of Joel Greenhouse's TWISTED, a dark comedy with songs, directed by Joe John Battista, with original music by Peter W. Dizozza, running September 28 - October 15, 2023. Previews begin on September 28 for a September 30 opening.

2
The Chocolate Factory Theater Launches Fall 2023 Season With A DISGUISED WELCOME... Photo
The Chocolate Factory Theater Launches Fall 2023 Season With A DISGUISED WELCOME...

The Chocolate Factory Theater launches its Fall 2023 Season with the New York premiere of A disguised welcome…, a new dance work by Wanjiru Kamuyu.

3
New Play SHADOWS Written and Directed By Anthony M. Laura To Debut At A.R.T. New York This Photo
New Play SHADOWS Written and Directed By Anthony M. Laura To Debut At A.R.T. New York This December

Anthony M. Laura, Artistic Director of Face To Face Films, will direct his new play 'Shadows' Off-Broadway at The Jeffrey And Paula Gural Theater / A.R.T. this December.

4
TADA! Youth Theater Announces Fall Semester Classes & Open House Photo
TADA! Youth Theater Announces Fall Semester Classes & Open House

TADA! Youth Theater has announced in-person after-school and weekend Fall Semester Classes for students, ages 4 to 12, from September 18, 2023 through December 11, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator Video
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bomb Shelter Comedy
The Gaf West (8/25-8/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Do Portugal Circus
Staten Island Mall (8/18-8/27)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beaux Stratagem
Trinity Church (8/24-9/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baby Foot
The Walkerspace (8/19-9/03)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Benny Go Home
Caveat (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Perennials: songs for every season
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (9/08-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare... with a twist! presents TWELFTH NIGHT
Plowshares Coffee Roasters (10/16-10/16)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You