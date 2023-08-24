Photos: The Cast of HOW TO STEAL AN ELECTION Meets the Press

Rehearsals are underway for the York Theatre Company’s first “Musicals in Mufti” presentation of “HOW TO STEAL AN ELECTION” which begins performances on Saturday, August 26. Check out photos from the press meet and greet below!

The York Theatre Company presents How to Steal an Election: A Dirty Politics Musical, with music and lyrics by Oscar Brand and book by William F. Brown, the first offering of the Fall 2023 “Musicals in Mufti” series. Performances begin Saturday afternoon, August 26, 2023 and continue for 11 performances only through Sunday, September 3, 2023. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, August 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean’s (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. For elevator, enter on Lexington between 76th and 75th, just south of St. Jean’s.)

The cast features: Jason Graae (York’s The Grand Tour) as Calvin Coolidge, and Emma Degerstedt (York’s Desperate Measures) as April, with Courtney Arango (West Side Story at Milwaukee Rep), Kelly Berman (Gypsy at Goodspeed), Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade – 2023 Revival) and Drew Tanabe (York’s Stardust Road) in the ensemble. In addition, Neal Mayer (York’s Mark Felt Superstar) will understudy Mr. Graae and perform the role of Calvin Coolidge for two (2) performances: Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31.

Directed by York Theatre’s Associate Producing Director Joseph Hayward, with music direction by Miles Plant and choreography by Victoria Casillo, the production team includes Lighting Designer Ken Billington, Projections/Sound Designer Peter Brucker, Production Stage Manager Claudia Zahn, Assistant Stage Manager Meg Meschino, Associate Director Angela Di Toro, and Dramaturg Tess Nunan. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.